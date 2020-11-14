E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Landlords announce closure of popular pub and karaoke bar with ‘heavy heart’

PUBLISHED: 16:30 14 November 2020

The Crown pub in Stowmarket has been put up for sale for £225,000. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The landlords of the popular Crown Pub in Stowmarket have announced with a “heavy heart” that it has been put up for sale.

The pub on the corner of Crown Street and Regent Street has been listed on Everard Cole estate agents for £225,000 after owners, Admiral Taverns, decided to sell the building.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, the landlords said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are very sad to announce that unfortunately the brewery has decided to sell the crown.

“We were going to tell you all face to face when we saw you, but unfortunately the Stowmarket rumour mill has already started.

“We don’t know how much time we have left in the pub, it all depends how quickly it sells. But we just want to reassure you that it is very much business as usual until the very end.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last 12 and a bit years.

“We love you all very much.”

There is not currently a closing date for the pub.

The listing says that the drinking spot is a popular karaoke bar which is used by many in the local community.

The premises are close to Stowmarket town centre and train station.

It is also said that the pub has the potential to introduce a modest food trade to help increase income.

Inside, The Crown is a large downstairs bar which is next to an adaptable, open plan space which has led to the Crown styling itself as “Stowmarket’s number one karaoke pub”.

There is also a private accommodation located above the pub.

There is no explanation as to why the pub has been put up for sale and there are no applications which suggest the building will stop being a pub.

