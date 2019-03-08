Partly Cloudy

Hughes Electrical to close Sudbury store next week

PUBLISHED: 11:49 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 22 March 2019

The Hughes Electrical store on Market Hill in Sudbury Picture: Ross Bentley

The Hughes Electrical store on Market Hill in Sudbury Picture: Ross Bentley

Archant

Regional electronics retailer says it has received a “highly attractive” offer for its premises.

The store is set to close next Saturday March 30thThe store is set to close next Saturday March 30th

The company, which has over 30 stores across East Anglia, said the unit on Market Hill is too small to display enough stock and that its shops in Bury St Edmunds and Colchester are better suited to its needs. It confirmed there will be no jobs lost as a result of the closure.

A spokesman for Hughes Electrical said; “We received an unsolicited, but highly attractive, offer for our Sudbury premises and as a result the store will close on 30th March, there are no job losses with staff being relocated within the company.

READ MORE: People have moved on - they don’t just want burger and chips anymore’ says owner of new restaurant that replaces town’s Wimpy bar

“While located in a prime position in Sudbury the store was small, poorly configured and with no customer parking. Increasingly our shops need to display more stock with parking for click and collect sales. Our nearby stores in Tollgate Colchester, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill provide these facilities and are much better suited to our long-term needs.

“Sudbury rental customers have been contacted and will now be looked after by their nearest branch – for the majority this will be Colchester or Haverhill”

The company did not give details of who has bought the premises or whether a new retailer will be taking up the space.

