Pure and Birketts on why they’re backing Suffolk Business Awards’ Best Employer category

Catherine Johnson, partner at Birketts Picture: BIRKETTS Archant

Recruitment firm Pure and Ipswich-based law firm Birketts are joint sponsors of the Best Employer category at the Suffolk Business Awards. Jodie Woodrow, senior manager at Pure, and Catherine Johnson, partner at Birketts, explain how a positive ethos pervades many companies in Suffolk.

Jodie Woodrow, senior manager at Pure Picture: PURE Jodie Woodrow, senior manager at Pure Picture: PURE

What excites you about the Suffolk economy?

Suffolk has such an incredible range of business sectors that make up our vibrant local economy. The county is home to multi-nationals, SMEs, small businesses and a large number of family-owned firms who recognise the value of the happiness of their employees and the benefits of growing their skills and retaining them.

This is what makes it such a great place to work and do business.

What does success look like to you?

birketts logo birketts logo

Even in these uncertain times, there is continued appetite for sustainable growth, and providing opportunities for people to enjoy stimulating and rewarding careers here. The working world has changed, and people want to be part of businesses whose success is also measured by its engaging culture and reputation in the market.

How does this award recognise the value of people within Suffolk businesses?

This award gives organisations an opportunity to wow us by showcasing their people strategy – how they attract, support, develop, reward and retain their employee’s, as well as the wider impact they have on their local communities. The organisations that are achieving the greatest success are putting people first, have clear values and engaged employees that are excelling in their field.

