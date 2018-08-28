Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Award-winning vodkas from Southwold

PUBLISHED: 12:16 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:16 15 November 2018

Adnams has been crowned Vodka Producer of the Year. Picture: SARAH GROVES

Adnams has been crowned Vodka Producer of the Year. Picture: SARAH GROVES

Sarah Groves

Adnams, the Suffolk brewers and distillers has been crowned Vodka Producer of the Year at the annual International Wine & Spirit Competition banquet and awards ceremony.

Head distiller John McCarthy at Adnams Picture: SARAH GROVESHead distiller John McCarthy at Adnams Picture: SARAH GROVES

Adnams of Southwold has been known for producing fine ales for many years and added the production of vodka in 2010.

Now it is among the honours against more established rivals.

This year, Adnams Longshore Vodka received the highest honour of Vodka of the Year trophy for the second time and Adnams East Coast Vodka and Rye Hill Vodka both received silver medals, showing the widespread success of their grain to glass production technique.

To begin the process, the Adnams brewing team first create an un-hopped beer, using locally sourced barley, wheat and oats. The beer is then distilled into the range of award-winning vodkas, which are also used as the base spirits for Adnams gins. This natural journey, beginning from the fields of East Anglia, enables Adnams to successfully bring the flavours from the different malt grist to their vodkas.

Adnams head distiller John McCarthy said: “With the news recently that craft vodka is to be the next big thing in the world of spirits, this award couldn’t have come at a better time. Producing a quality vodka from grain to glass is not easy, and it’s great to be recognised by the IWSC for all our hard work.”

Adnams Longshore Vodka was first awarded the IWSC Vodka Trophy in 2014, just one year after Copper House Gin was awarded the Gin Trophy.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Leaked report warns huge substation could ‘overwhelm’ Suffolk AONB

11:44 Andrew Hirst
A bird of prey at the Suffolk Coast AONB, which is proposed as a possible substation site Picture: PAUL SAWYER

A 30-acre substation would be “extremely challenging” to develop in a Suffolk beauty spot without harming the protected landscape, a leaked report said.

‘We need more caring and compassionate homes like this’ says social care secretary of Suffolk nursing home

17 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Roger Catchpole at Brandon Park nursing home, which has gained an 'outstanding' rating from inspectors for the second time Picture: GREGG BROWN

The social care secretary has singled out a nursing home in his Suffolk constituency as an example for others to follow after it scooped a top inspectors’ rating for the second time.

Award-winning vodkas from Southwold

33 minutes ago David Vincent
Adnams has been crowned Vodka Producer of the Year. Picture: SARAH GROVES

Adnams, the Suffolk brewers and distillers has been crowned Vodka Producer of the Year at the annual International Wine & Spirit Competition banquet and awards ceremony.

Video Helping retailers reach out to disabled customers

11:48 David Vincent
Purple Tuesday video, filming at Bluewater shopping centre. The video was produced by Chelmsford-based We Are Fred marketing and design agency Picture: WE ARE FRED

Chelmsford based design and marketing agency, We are Fred, was responsible for developing the video used to promote Purple Tuesday which was screened in stores such as John Lewis, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer up and down the country seen by more than 1.2m people.

Public urged to vote as Suffolk’s brick-making ‘heritage heroes’ vie for national title

11:47 Sarah Chambers
Three generations of the Minter family, of Bulmer Brick & Tile Co: from left, Joss, David, Peter, Bart and Tony Picture: RICHARD DRURY

Suffolk hand-made brickmakers have expressed delight after making it onto a list of England’s ‘heritage heroes’.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Highways operative driven into and racially abused

A Suffolk Highways van at the scene

Video Felixstowe vegans - did you know there’s a new plant-based cafe in the town?

Owners of the Greenhouse Cafe are mother and daughter, Kate and Alice White. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increases

Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide