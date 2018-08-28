Award-winning vodkas from Southwold

Adnams has been crowned Vodka Producer of the Year. Picture: SARAH GROVES Sarah Groves

Adnams, the Suffolk brewers and distillers has been crowned Vodka Producer of the Year at the annual International Wine & Spirit Competition banquet and awards ceremony.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Head distiller John McCarthy at Adnams Picture: SARAH GROVES Head distiller John McCarthy at Adnams Picture: SARAH GROVES

Adnams of Southwold has been known for producing fine ales for many years and added the production of vodka in 2010.

Now it is among the honours against more established rivals.

This year, Adnams Longshore Vodka received the highest honour of Vodka of the Year trophy for the second time and Adnams East Coast Vodka and Rye Hill Vodka both received silver medals, showing the widespread success of their grain to glass production technique.

To begin the process, the Adnams brewing team first create an un-hopped beer, using locally sourced barley, wheat and oats. The beer is then distilled into the range of award-winning vodkas, which are also used as the base spirits for Adnams gins. This natural journey, beginning from the fields of East Anglia, enables Adnams to successfully bring the flavours from the different malt grist to their vodkas.

Adnams head distiller John McCarthy said: “With the news recently that craft vodka is to be the next big thing in the world of spirits, this award couldn’t have come at a better time. Producing a quality vodka from grain to glass is not easy, and it’s great to be recognised by the IWSC for all our hard work.”

Adnams Longshore Vodka was first awarded the IWSC Vodka Trophy in 2014, just one year after Copper House Gin was awarded the Gin Trophy.