‘Use them or we might lose them’: Suffolk MPs back Shop Local call this Christmas

MPs from around Suffolk are backing this newspapers Shop Local campaign Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND, MARIAM GHAEMI, OFFICE OF DAN POULTER MP, HOUSE OF COMMONS, PA Charlotte Bond

MPs from around the county are backing our campaign for people to Shop Local and help rescue Suffolk’s economy.

Suffolk Coastal MP These Coffey Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT Suffolk Coastal MP These Coffey Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT

This newspaper has unveiled its Shop Local campaign - a use-it-or-lose-it plea to readers to spend their hard-earned cash with independent local traders and businesses.

According to the Centre for Local Economic Strategies, spending £1 at a local business means 63p ends up back in the local economy - compared to only 5p per pound spent at a larger retailer.

Matt Hancock, West Suffolk MP and secretary of state for health and social care, said he fully supported the Shop Local campaign.

Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney. Picture: House of Commons Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney. Picture: House of Commons

“We need to get behind our local businesses as this has been an incredibly difficult time for retailers,” he added.

“Their ability to survive and to thrive depends on all of us to back them by give them our custom.

“We are so lucky to have so many fantastic local businesses in not only in my constituency of West Suffolk, but across the country as well. They are the lifeblood of our communities.

“This year, in the run up to Christmas, I would encourage as many purchases to be made locally as possible – it will make a massive difference to everyone.”

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal MP and secretary of state for work and pensions, said: “Small businesses are integral to our economy here in Suffolk and they need our support now more than ever.

“Many of them went above and beyond during lockdown to ensure that we continued to have access to vital supplies and we can help repay them by staying local this festive season.

“Remember though, that supporting local businesses is for life not just for Christmas and when we support small businesses, we help our local communities too.”

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock Picture: PA Wire Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock Picture: PA Wire

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk, said: “I am very pleased to support this campaign.

“Every year I encourage my constituents to support our local businesses as much as possible and, this Christmas, it will be even more important.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have been reminded of the importance of our local shops.

James Cartlidge, Conservative MP for South Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND James Cartlidge, Conservative MP for South Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“In many villages and towns, shopkeepers went to extraordinary measures to help our communities and put themselves at a greater risk so the rest of us could stay safely at home.

“Other businesses were asked to make the painful sacrifice of shutting their doors for a number of months.

“It would be brilliant if we could all support them by buying their excellent products during the festive period.”

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said he was “delighted” to be supporting our campaign.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter Picture: OFFICE OF DR DAN POULTER MP Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter Picture: OFFICE OF DR DAN POULTER MP

He added: “Small shops and independent retailers form the backbone of our rural economy here in Suffolk and, as well as offering a range of unique and high-quality gifts, they often provide an invaluable community hub in our small market towns and villages.

“I know that many of them have worked incredibly hard to make sure that visitors can shop and browse in a Covid-secure manner, so this year – more than ever - I would definitely encourage people to shop local this Christmas and support our fantastic local retailers.”

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds, said things would be even tougher for local traders because social distancing has forced the cancellation of events.

She said: “I would encourage people to shop local all year round, but especially this Christmas.

“The Bury Fayre may not be going ahead, but there are still many fantastic independent businesses where you can find a special gift.

“Shopping local drives money into our local economy, supports jobs and helps maintain our thriving High Streets and town centres.

“We need to use them or we might lose them.”

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, said: “Local businesses are the cornerstone of our local economy. They add a vitality and vibrancy to our towns in Suffolk and Norfolk and provide a bespoke and personal service to their customers.

“They are what makes our area so special and it is vital that we do all that we can to support them as they reopen.”