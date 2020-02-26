E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Top flight sauce maker reaches for the skies

PUBLISHED: 05:46 27 February 2020

Stokes Sauces is hoping to attract top-flight contracts with airlines when it attends an industry exhibition in German Picture: STOKES SAUCES

A Suffolk sauce maker whose products now feature in first class air passengers' on-flight meals is hoping to capitalise on its growing success as it showcases its products to the world's top airlines.

Rick Sheepshanks outside his sauce making factory in Rendlesham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRick Sheepshanks outside his sauce making factory in Rendlesham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rendlesham-based Stokes Sauces - which has already secured contracts with Virgin Atlantic and British Airways - hopes to bolster its growing reputation at a leading event for the travel catering, onboard retail and passenger comfort industries.

The World Travel & Onboard Services Expo (WTCE) will be launching on March 31 in the German city of Hamburg, Germany.

The environmentally-conscious condiment maker's premium condiments are already regularly included in meals for first class passengers, with its BBQ sauce sachets accompanying burgers on BA First Class, and its fully recyclable catering tubs used on Cathay Pacific and Quantas flights.

The firm, which prides itself on its focus on high quality natural ingredients, uses 200g of sun-ripened Italian Tomatoes for every 100g of its tomato ketchup, and British free-range eggs and Greek koroneiki extra virgin olive oil in its mayonnaise.

Stokes Sauces on display Picture: RUTH LEACHStokes Sauces on display Picture: RUTH LEACH

Boss Rick Sheepshanks, who founded the business in 2004, said it was a "great opportunity" to showcase the brand.

"We understand the importance of having 'real food' sauces that meet dietary requirements, deliver on flavour and are in line with the high level of service that top airliners work hard to achieve," he said.

"As a business we're big enough to meet the ever-increasing demand for our products, yet still maintain the flexibility to react promptly and have the ability to build proactive relationships with our customers.

"This exhibition is a great opportunity to demonstrate the versatility of our range, from food ingredients to the side of the plate, always enhancing the taste and the enjoyment of your meals."

Stokes Sauces also feature on Fred. Olsen Cruise Line's fleet of four ships. The brand's classic trio of Tomato Ketchup, Real Mayonnaise and Brown Sauce are available to holidaymakers at tables, while onboard menus include Stokes Red Onion Marmalade, Fig Relish, Creamed Horseradish Sauce and Cider & Horseradish Mustard.

The company says it is striving to reduce its environmental impact by regularly reviewing its packaging.

