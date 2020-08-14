E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How to avoid falling victim to ‘fake pet’ scam

PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 14 August 2020

Authorities reported a rise in 'fake pet' scams during lockdown Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Authorities reported a rise in 'fake pet' scams during lockdown Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Wavetop

Authorities are advising animal lovers on how to avoid falling prey to a recent spike in ‘fake pet’ sales on social media.

Officials warned of an increase in nonexistent pets – particularly puppies and kittens being advertised via social media during the coronavirus pandemic.

Suffolk Trading Standards said adverts often claim the pet is being held somewhere inaccessible or overseas, or that lockdown would prevent buyers from visiting to see the animal.

A spokesman said: “The suspect will usually request an advance payment by money transfer or bank transfer. However, the pet does not materialise.

“The fraudster is then not contactable, or will subsequently ask for further advanced payments for courier charges, shipping fees and additional transportation costs.”

Trading Standards said buyers should be cautious of initial requests for payment via one method, but later payment via an alternative method such as a bank transfer due to ‘account issues’.

Buyers should consider researching other information provided by the seller, such as a mobile number, email address, or the courier company being used.

“Agree a suitable time to meet face-to-face to agree the purchase and collect the pet,” said officials.

“A genuine seller should be keen to ensure that the pet is going to a caring and loving new home. If the seller does not express any interest, be wary.

“If the purchase price is too good to be true, it probably is.

“Do not be afraid to request copies of the pet’s inoculation history, breed paperwork and certification, prior to agreeing a sale.”

If you suspect a scam, report it on 0808 223 1133.

The guidance comes after a cat charity last week warned that demand for ‘lockdown pets’ could make it easier for online vendors to sell poorly-bred kittens.

Cats Protection raised fears of “unscrupulous sellers” looking to capitalise on the pandemic and sell kittens which may be sick or too young to be parted from their mothers.

According to government figures, adverts posted across online marketplaces for puppies, kittens, dogs and cats increased by 125% during lockdown.

The charity said the pandemic had created ideal conditions for sellers wanting to cash-in – with Covid-19 restrictions providing an extra layer of invisibility.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘A very painful decision’ - Winch & Blatch to close three of its Sudbury shops

Winch & Blatch's menswear store in Market Hill, Sudbury Picture: MARK LANGFORD

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Warning: Violent thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain forecast for today

As the long weekend of storms hits, thunder and lightning are expected in areas of Suffolk today as part of the deluge of rain. Pictures: PETER CUTTS

‘Bloody grim’ - Brutal start sees crop yields tumble across East Anglia

A bleak picture is emerging across East Anglia as cereal harvest draws to a close Picture: JULIE KEMP/IWITNESS

Town announce West Ham friendly as first Hammers clash is cancelled due to positive virus test

Ipswich Town hosted West Ham in a pre-season friendly in 2018. Picture: PA