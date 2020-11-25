Spending Review: East businesses braced as pandemic savages UK economy

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivering his bleak assessment of the state of the UK economy Picture: PA WIRE

East Anglian businesses are braced for tough times ahead after Rishi Sunak laid out a bleak set of predictions for the UK economy in his pre-Christmas spending review.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Moss is concerned business will bear the cost of the crisis Picture: SMART Matt Moss is concerned business will bear the cost of the crisis Picture: SMART

With the country still in lockdown, the UK chancellor piled on the misery as he revealed a massive 11.3% contraction in the economy — the biggest fall in 300 years and the second sharpest in Europe.

Across the region, there were fears that some companies would not be able to survive, and that sectors such as hospitality would be particularly badly hit.

MORE — Jobs blow for Suffolk town as silk factory plunges into administration

With unemployment expected to rise inexorably — peaking at an estimated 2.4m or more than 7% next year, Mr Sunak started with an unvarnished assessment of the nation’s financial position.

“Our health emergency is not yet over and our economic emergency has only just begun,” he said.

David Atkinso of Lloyds Banking Group has welcomed government infrastructure spending Picture: DANIEL GRAVES PHOTOGRAPHY David Atkinso of Lloyds Banking Group has welcomed government infrastructure spending Picture: DANIEL GRAVES PHOTOGRAPHY

But with borrowing at £394bn this year — a fifth of the entire economy — and debt expected to reach 97.5% of gross domestic product in 2025, his only two clear “austerity” moves at this early stage were a public sector pay freeze for those sitting above the median wage of £24k, and cutting overseas aid from 0.7% of GDP to 0.5%.

Instead, infrastructure spend will be pegged at whopping £100bn — up £27m in real terms compared to last year in a bid to stimulate much-needed growth in the economy. Even so, government statisticians expect the UK economy to be 3% smaller in 2025 than it was.

In Suffolk, there were fears that any “levelling up” infrastructure investment would bypass the region — leaving it to fend for itself as it recovers from the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus crisis. They also feared the cost of the crisis would fall into companies’ laps.

Matt Moss, managing director of home office manufacturer SMART Garden Rooms, Offices & Studios in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, said he was pleased the chancellor’s strategy was “not austerity and instead recovery by investment”.

Chestnut Group managing director Philip Turner is concerned about the effects of the economic crisis on the hospitality sector Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Chestnut Group managing director Philip Turner is concerned about the effects of the economic crisis on the hospitality sector Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Infrastructure spend was important, he said, but he was concerned that “the levelling up proposal will be focused in the North and where Suffolk is a safe area with a positive net contribution to the treasury we will be overlooked”.

“We have major infrastructure investment needs with the A14, railway connectivity from Felixstowe and beyond, and still major ‘not spots’ for broadband,” he pointed out.

“With unemployment set to rise as predicted, with the bulk of these likely to be private sector, what is the retraining strategy or investment? The investment in people will be an important one to regrow the economy but this can’t be suffered by the private sector.

“With significant increases proposed with public spending, investment and services, but only one cut in overseas aid, the business community needs to be reassured that this will not be passed to us, which we will not find out until next year. What we need to see a tax and incentive review for entrepreneurs and business owners.”

Paul Simon of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce said Mr Sunak’s figures showed the full impact of Covid-19 on the UK economy.

“However, Suffolk Chamber remains confident that with the right support, businesses in the county and elsewhere will be able to recover in the longer-term.

You may also want to watch:

“But what is needed to restart business investment and employment plans and to boost the necessary confidence in employers long-term planning, is a clear strategy from the government to deliver a quick turnaround and accurate test and trace system and a comprehensive rollout of the available vaccines from early next year onwards.

“The £18bn that the government will be spend on testing, PPE (personal protective equipment) and vaccines is welcome, but the delivery of all of these elements needs to avoid the stop-start stutterings of 2020.”

But Dave Atkinson, regional director for the East of England at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, was upbeat about pledges for infrastructure funding.

“The chancellor’s pledge to provide funding to rejuvenate the transport system will be welcomed by many in the region. The plans laid out in the National Infrastructure Strategy will go some way to boost business’ optimism about the coming months and should play an important role in driving the economic recovery post-lockdown.”

The hospitality sector — one of the areas to bear the brunt of lockdown — is one area likely to suffer most if customers have less money in their pockets.

Philip Turner, founder of the Chestnut Group, which owns 12 pubs across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, pointed out that hospitality is part of the discretionary spend economy, and was therefore concerned about the dramatic rise in unemployment.

“The acknowledgement in the pain taken by the private sector as a result of Covid-19 is welcomed, although the context of using to justify a pay freeze for non-NHS public sector is not so for those affected – again, risking a realignment of discretionary spend,” he said.

But the government spending response to the coronavirus crisis “has been, and will continue to be a life saver”.

However, the risk was that jobs are being protected for businesses that might fail as a result of the forecast 11.3% contraction in GDP.

“As it stands, there have been no indications from government as to how to further incentivise the private sector to stimulate investment and job creation,” he said.

“The March 2020 change to Entrepreneur’s Relief, and lack of any private investment capital incentives is not creating a fertile environment for private investment and growth – which could sit alongside the huge government infrastructure etc spending initiatives.”

Overall he felt that confidence would take a knock and that consumers’ discretionary spending would reduce.

Some hospitality businesses would go to the wall, he predicted, and the impact of working from home was already leading to behavioural changes.

“Businesses will need to adapt to the new demand dynamic, acknowledging that we will all need to work harder to stand still.”