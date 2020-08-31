E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Superbug escape room bouncing back after real-life virus

PUBLISHED: 05:30 01 September 2020

Jenni and Kevin Armstrong in the superbug escape room at Suffolk Escape Rooms. Picture ELLA WILKINSON

Ella Wilkinson

A new superbug-themed escape room at a Suffolk park has finally opened after being hit by the real life coronavirus.

Suffolk Escape Room launched Superbugs in March only for it to be closed down when lockdown was imposed.

Jenni Armstrong, who runs it with husband Kevin as part of Happy Day Retro Vacations in Saxmundham, said the new room was proving popular with family groups.

“Normally it would be things like hen parties or corporate groups taking part - they are great for team-building exercises - but at the moment it’s very much families who are glad to get out after lockdown,” she said.

Teams play the role of vigilantes who have broken into the laboratory of a professor whose research with rare insects has produced the only antidote to an antibiotic-resistant superbug which threatens the planet.

They have to race against the clock to find as many insects as they can, dealing with surprise twists and turns along the way.

For more details go to the Suffolk Escape Room website.

