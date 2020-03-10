E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Pub which stood vacant for years goes on sale for £700,000

PUBLISHED: 16:29 10 March 2020

The former Donkey pub in Hadleigh is up for sale for £700,000. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The former Donkey pub in Hadleigh is up for sale for £700,000. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A pub in the outskirts of Hadleigh is up for sale for £700,000 after being on the market for more than a year - following several years of trading as 'The Donkey'.

The pub/restaurant was renovated and extended in 2009, trading for several years as 'The Donkey', before shutting in 2014.

Prior to that the pub went by the name of The White Horse, before it closed down its doors in Stone Street in 2002.

Now the property - which consists of 4,365 sq ft and sits in a plot that measures 1.2 acres - is available for purchase for commercial use but is in need of some significant improvement.

The pub, which is being marketed by estate agents Bloomfield Grey, includes two toilets (men's and women's), two large seating areas, two lounge areas, a bar and a reception area and there is also a substantial kitchen with a food preparation area.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms with the shared use of a shower room.

Behind the building is a southwest facing terrace and patio and to the side there is a substantial parking area.

Hadleigh town centre is around a one mile drive away and Ipswich town centre is a further nine miles from the premises.

For more information and to show your interest see here.

