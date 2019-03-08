New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A seemingly doomed village pub has been saved from ruin and reopened as a tapas restaurant less than a week after closing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lavenham Greyhound was one of three pubs to close over the weekend following the collapse of holding company Stuart Inns Ltd.

While the futures of The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan still look bleak it appears The Greyhound’s fortunes have turned around.

On Wednesday, April 3, the gastro pub was reopened by Suffolk’s Stock and Bailey Catering.

MORE: Former army major breathes new life into legendary Ipswich venue

The business, which was started six years ago by Ashley Stock and Paul Bailey, already run a tapas restaurant in Sudbury and a wine bar in Colchester.

The pair were on the hunt for a third site to expand into when The Greyhound folded last week.

As regulars at the pub they knew it would be the perfect fit.

“We took it over the same day”, said Mr Stock, “We had spoken to Greene King previously because we were looking for a third site and on Friday morning we were told it was available.

“Over the last few days we have had a lot of interest from locals knocking on the door and asking what is going on.

“Having any hospitality site in a place like Lavenham is a blessing. We have had lots of well wishes so we are off to a good start.”

Mr Stock added: “I think with any small village pub it’s always going to be an asset to the community - which is why we wanted to get it back open as soon as possible.

“We didn’t have contact details for most of the staff but one of the previous chefs is staying on with us which is good. If we can retain some of the jobs that would be great.”

The food offered by the gastro pub has been updated and will consist of small plate tapas.

However, the pub will stay true to its roots by focusing on real ales, lagers and an extensive wine list.

Following the recent instability of the pub Mr Stock is hoping the takeover will reassure customer of its future.

He added: “We certainly won’t be going anywhere. I’m very confident – the other two sites have come on so well, hopefully we will have the same success here.”