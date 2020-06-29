Therese Coffey: Latest Sizewell C news “an important step in the process”

A Suffolk MP has described the latest phase in the Sizewell C planning saga as an “important step in the process”.

On Thursday last week EDF released a summary of the final plan after the Planning Inspectorate said the plans were suitable to continue through the process.

Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal MP since 2010, said: “Residents, councillors and regulators can now see all the proposals in detail and other documents for which they have been waiting, like the environmental impact assessment. This is an important step in the process enabling scrutiny of the proposal.”

The plans have come in for criticism from local action groups and Suffolk County Council.

Pete Wilkinson, the chairman of Together Against Sizewell C, described the project as a “battle for the soul and integrity of east Suffolk.”

But Humphrey Cadoux Hudson, managing director of Sizewell C, said that project would create 25,000 jobs during its construction – of which around a third will be local.