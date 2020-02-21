Ingredients firm's huge new headquarters takes shape in Suffolk town

Work on the UK headquarters of Bury St Edmunds-based global ingredients business Treatt is on track Picture: TREATT Treatt

The new UK headquarters of a global business is on track for completion this summer.

Daemmon Reeve of Treatt Picture: TREATT Daemmon Reeve of Treatt Picture: TREATT

Ingredients firm Treatt's decision to develop its new flagship facility in Bury St Edmunds has been described as a "real vote of confidence" in the local economy, securing jobs and investment.

The development represents the most significant investment in the 130-year history of the firm, which manufactures and supplies ingredients to the flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets.

Work on the building at Suffolk Park is advancing well, with 60% of the roof complete and cladding under way. It is expected to be completed by late summer.

The company says its new HQ will be a "striking, science-led facility" and a technical centre of excellence that will showcase its expertise and house 215 employees. It will include laboratories, manufacturing and distillation facilities, and a warehouse and dispatch centre.

Employees at work at Treatt Picture: TREATT Employees at work at Treatt Picture: TREATT

Treatt chief executive Daemmon Reeve said the firm had been keen to remain in Bury St Edmunds, where it currently based, and looking forward to the "significantly improved working environment" the new HQ will provide.

"Our current site has served us well, but the new facility offers us a great opportunity to increase the efficiency of our UK operations, delivering optimum results for our customers," he said.

The Treatt development is within a 68-hectare extension to the Suffolk Business Park, one of 10 sites in New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership's (LEP) Space to Innovate Enterprise Zone.

The aim is to create a successful business environment for companies in the digital and new media, food and agriculture and high-value manufacturing clusters.

New Anglia LEP boss Chris Starkie said it was "vitally important" not only to attract new investment to the region, but retain businesses which provide significant employment and investment.

"Treatt's decision to develop its new UK headquarters at Suffolk Park underlines the benefits which are on offer through our Enterprise Zones and represents a real vote of confidence in the local economy."

Enterprise Zone sites across Norfolk and Suffolk offer discounted business rates, simplified planning and access to superfast broadband to new and expanding businesses. The LEP aims to create 18,500 jobs in the 25-year lifetime of the zone, including 5,000 by 2021.