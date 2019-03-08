Edme boss sees scope to work closely with supply chain - and customers

Mark Hodson, managing director, Edme Picture: LAURA WATSON/RED FLAME COMMS Red Flame Comms

A food ingredients firm in north Essex has taken on an industry heavyweight as its new managing director.

Edme ingredients, which are made for food manufacturers Picture: LAURA WATSON/RED FLAME COMMS Edme ingredients, which are made for food manufacturers Picture: LAURA WATSON/RED FLAME COMMS

Mark Hodson, who was previously chief operating officer at Addo Food Group - which produces chilled savoury products for Wall's, Bowyers and Pork Farms - joins malted ingredients firm Edme, based at Mistley, near Manningtree.

Chief executive David Thompson said he had "significant experience in business transformation which put him in an ideal position to consolidate the work done by the Edme team".

Mr Hodson's extensive experience in the food industry includes strategic and operational roles with RF Brookes, which supplies Marks & Spencer and Pizza Hut, Geest (now Bakkavor) and Unilever.

He believes Edme can do more by working together with its customers - and by involving the whole supply chain.

"The company has been using locally sourced raw materials to produce natural, wholesome ingredients for 135 years, but it feels as though it's just coming of age. Perhaps that's because now, more than ever, people are crying out for nutritious, clean-label foods that taste good," he said.

Edme produces wholegrain flours, flakes and kibbles, sprouted grains and seed mixes for the food industry. It is best known for its malted ingredients, and was the first company in Britain to produce gluten-free flours at less than five parts per million.

"Our ingredients are perfectly placed for bakers and food manufacturers looking to add value to their products. They add nutritional value as well as enhancing flavour and texture," said Mr Hodson.

"You need only a small proportion of our finely milled flours to enrich the natural colours and appeal particularly of baked products. Included in relatively small quantities, our flakes, kibbles, sprouted grains and seeds can ensure that foods send out strong visual cues to shoppers. They help products to shout from the shelves that they are 'artisanal, natural, healthy, and premium'."

The group has more than 250 farmers with long-term supply relationships working with it on quality grains, environmental schemes and sustained supply. "Such initiatives ensure that we remain at the forefront of ingredient innovation - and our customers at the forefront of product innovation," said Mr Hodson.