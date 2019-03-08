E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Edme boss sees scope to work closely with supply chain - and customers

PUBLISHED: 09:01 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 06 November 2019

Mark Hodson, managing director, Edme Picture: LAURA WATSON/RED FLAME COMMS

Mark Hodson, managing director, Edme Picture: LAURA WATSON/RED FLAME COMMS

Red Flame Comms

A food ingredients firm in north Essex has taken on an industry heavyweight as its new managing director.

Edme ingredients, which are made for food manufacturers Picture: LAURA WATSON/RED FLAME COMMSEdme ingredients, which are made for food manufacturers Picture: LAURA WATSON/RED FLAME COMMS

Mark Hodson, who was previously chief operating officer at Addo Food Group - which produces chilled savoury products for Wall's, Bowyers and Pork Farms - joins malted ingredients firm Edme, based at Mistley, near Manningtree.

Chief executive David Thompson said he had "significant experience in business transformation which put him in an ideal position to consolidate the work done by the Edme team".

Mr Hodson's extensive experience in the food industry includes strategic and operational roles with RF Brookes, which supplies Marks & Spencer and Pizza Hut, Geest (now Bakkavor) and Unilever.

He believes Edme can do more by working together with its customers - and by involving the whole supply chain.

You may also want to watch:

"The company has been using locally sourced raw materials to produce natural, wholesome ingredients for 135 years, but it feels as though it's just coming of age. Perhaps that's because now, more than ever, people are crying out for nutritious, clean-label foods that taste good," he said.

Edme produces wholegrain flours, flakes and kibbles, sprouted grains and seed mixes for the food industry. It is best known for its malted ingredients, and was the first company in Britain to produce gluten-free flours at less than five parts per million.

"Our ingredients are perfectly placed for bakers and food manufacturers looking to add value to their products. They add nutritional value as well as enhancing flavour and texture," said Mr Hodson.

"You need only a small proportion of our finely milled flours to enrich the natural colours and appeal particularly of baked products. Included in relatively small quantities, our flakes, kibbles, sprouted grains and seeds can ensure that foods send out strong visual cues to shoppers. They help products to shout from the shelves that they are 'artisanal, natural, healthy, and premium'."

The group has more than 250 farmers with long-term supply relationships working with it on quality grains, environmental schemes and sustained supply. "Such initiatives ensure that we remain at the forefront of ingredient innovation - and our customers at the forefront of product innovation," said Mr Hodson.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Rowe puts Blues ahead with first goal for the club

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Rowe puts Blues ahead with first goal for the club

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mike Bacon on the Blues: I was wrong, Lambert was right – Town are proving a potent force

Ipswich's players celebrate the win at Rochdale Picture Pagepix

‘I still say it’s fishy’ – Suffolk hit-and-run case mystery lives on six decades

Ernest Whistlecraft was killed in a suspected hit-and-run on his way from from the pub in 1958 Picture: FAMILY PHOTO/SUPPLIED BY PIP WRIGHT

Evacuation warning after chip pan fire

The chip pan fire started in Lowestoft and emergency services were called at 11.02am this morning. Picture: JENNI DIXON

Be aware of scammers offering ‘too good to be true’ travel deals

A travel fraud warning has been issued. Picture: Action Fraud/Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Popular vegan deli to ditch plastic for Christmas hampers

Hank's Deli in Ipswich has teamed up with Where Does It Come From? of Ipswich to source ethical cotton Bags for Life, to use for packing its Chrstmas vegan hampers. Geoffry Bligh of Hank's Deli with one of the new bags. Picture: JO SALTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists