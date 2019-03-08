Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

'Eating out can be hugely daunting' - kindness lunch for people battling eating disorders to be staged at Honey + Harvey

PUBLISHED: 15:20 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 10 July 2019

Wednesday's Child is set to host its first kindness lunch. Photo: Wednesday's Child.

Wednesday's Child is set to host its first kindness lunch. Photo: Wednesday's Child.

Archant

A series of 'Kindness Lunches' designed to help people battling eating disorders are set to be staged across Suffolk.

Wednesday's Child will begin hosting a number of carefully curated lunches and suppers this month.

MORE: Ipswich roofer launches recycled plastic driveways

The social enterprise was started earlier this year by 41-year-old Debbie Watson who is using her own 20-year experience of an eating disorder to develop services focused on helping those dealing with mental health difficulties.

The initiative begins with a lunch at Honey + Harvey, in Riduna Park, Melton, on Wednesday, July 12.

But the initial pilot phase will also include events in Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Ipswich and Framlingham.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Watson said: "Eating disorders may still seem to many to be a mere matter of 'someone being difficult about food', or 'wanting to look thin', but they carry the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness and really need more understanding and solutions to address the growing rate of those affected.

"We have been developing lots of events and training initiatives designed to enable more people to gain freedom from their distressing mental health illness - whilst also helping those who provide care and support in family and community networks.

Each of the events are being delivered under Wednesday's Child's 'Heal Kitchen' initiative, and will feature a light meal in a privately hired venue for around 12 people each time.

Ms Watson added: "I know such events would have been exactly the sort of thing which I would have been looking for at times in my recovery, when the thought of a large restaurant felt just too overwhelming.

"The natural assumption is that someone with an eating disorder hates food and dislikes eating, but the truth is, many have a great desire to get back into cooking and dining, but want to do this in a way which feels less intimidating.

"At a time when mental health resources are so stretched, but eating disorder rates are rising it's imperative we find new ways of serving those in the community who are struggling with their issues and who might end up becoming socially isolated if their illness is allowed to take over."

For more information and to book tickets for the events click HERE

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Man, 22, admits part in attempted ram raid on electric bicycle store

Jack Perry appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘He’s made it pretty clear that we’re out to win the league’ – Lankester reveals Lambert’s message to players

Jack Lankester says Paul Lambert has made it clear to his side that the goal is to win League One. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘A rude awakening’ – Villages unite over huge expansion of intensive poultry farming

Campaigners at a site near Southolt which is earmarked for new poultry barns Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Preview: Ipswich Witches host Poole Pirates in top of the table speedway clash

Chris Harris will lead the Ipswich Witches against the Poole Pirates. Photo: PHIL HILTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists