Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 November 2020

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Stores including B&M, Wilko, Poundland, Superdrug and Homebase, all regarded as essential, are preparing to remain open during England’s second lockdown.

Poundland in Bury St Edmunds will be open during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPoundland in Bury St Edmunds will be open during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The government has issued a list of “essential retail” which can remain open from Thursday. Retailers on the list include food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, hardware stores, building merchants and off-licences, bicycle shops and pet shops.

However, as lockdown approaches, the government’s message is to carry out essential shopping only and prioritise safety. It says you should minimise the time spent outside your home, and socially distance.

All the shops which will be open are stressing they will have strict safety and hygiene measures in place to protect staff and customers.

Supermarkets are all expected to be open as usual, including Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Waitrose, Marks and Spencer food halls and Iceland.

Many smaller food retailers, from butchers to greengrocers, will stay open, as they did during the last lockdown, including some market stalls.

In line with our Shop Local campaign, we also want to encourage readers to support local independents safely during this difficult time, for instance by ordering from them online and using delivery or click-and-collect services.

Here are details of some of the shops which will be open around the area:

B&M Stores: The discounter stayed open during the first lockdown and has announced via Facebook that it will do so again. It has four branches in Ipswich, including its home and garden centre in Felixstowe Road, as well as stores in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Colchester, Harwich and Lowestoft.

B&Q: All stores across the UK will stay open during lockdown. B&Q has a branch at Euro Retail Park in Ipswich, as well as branches in Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Sudbury, Haverhill, Chelmsford and Clacton.

Boots: The high street chemist is planning to stay open throughout England during lockdown and offer a full range of services, including its opticians and hearing care services. It has many stores across Suffolk and Essex, including in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester.

You may also want to watch:

Home Bargains: The chain has not yet made an announcement about whether it is staying open, but is permitted to do so, as it did during the first lockdown. It has stores at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich and in Martlesham Heath, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Clacton, Haverhill and Lowestoft.

Homebase: All branches across the UK will stay open. This includes the stores in Felixstowe, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Colchester/Stanway, Lowestoft and Newmarket.

Majestic Wine Warehouse: Majestic has confirmed it intends to keep its stores open beyond November 5, in line with its status as an “essential retailer”. The wine retailer has branches in Ipswich, Colchester, Sudbury, Newmarket and Braintree.

MORE: Majestic Wine shops to stay open as ‘essential retailers’ in lockdown

Pets at Home: The pet supplies retailer is categorised as essential and has confirmed all its stores are remaining open. It has stores at Ranelagh Road in Ipswich, Martlesham Heath, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Sudbury, Haverhill, Newmarket and Thetford.

Poundland: The discount store has announced via Facebook that its stores will be staying open in November. However, some branches have not reopened as yet following the previous lockdown, with its store in the Sailmakers centre in Ipswich still in “hibernation”. Branches which are currently open include Ipswich stores in Carr Street and at Ipswich Retail Park, as well as shops in Felixstowe, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, four stores in Colchester, Haverhill, Newmarket, Clacton and Chelmsford.

QD: QD QualityDiscounts.com stores and Cherry Lane Garden Centres across the region will stay open with safety measures in place. The East Anglian value retail chain has branches in Hadleigh, Stowmarket, Sudbury, Clacton, Newmarket and Lowestoft, while Cherry Lane Garden Centre locations include Braintree and Long Melford.

The Range: The home, leisure and garden store chain has announced via Facebook that it will remain open during lockdown, and is extending opening times of most of its stores to 10pm this week. It has stores at Anglia Retail Park and Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, as well as Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Clacton and Lowestoft.

Savers: This health and beauty retailer has confirmed it will be keeping its stores open. It has shops in locations including Ipswich, Felixstowe, Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Colchester and Clacton.

MORE: Wilko stores set to stay open during lockdown

Screwfix: Stores will remain open as usual. The chain has stores at Whitehouse industrial estate, Cavendish Street and Ransomes Europark in Ipswich, with other locations including Martlesham Heath, Stowmarket, Colchester, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Thetford, Mildenhall and Diss.

Superdrug: The high street healthcare and toiletries chain has confirmed it will be staying open. However, its beauty services will be required to close. Its store locations include Ipswich, Felixstowe, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Colchester and Clacton.

Wickes: Stores will be open as normal. Wickes has branches in Ipswich, Stowmarket and Colchester.

Wilko: The chain, which has ranges including hardware, groceries, toiletries and food items, has confirmed it will be staying open. It has stores in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall, Colchester, Clacton, Thetford and Lowestoft.

• Is your shop staying open to offer essential supplies during lockdown? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk to be added to this list.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times.

