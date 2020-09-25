Pandemic crisis prompts ‘huge’ interest in rural properties

Ferry Farm, which is set in 31 acres in Sutton near Woodbridge Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS © chris rawlings 2020

Estate agents are expecting strong interest in a stunningly-set Suffolk farm as demand for beautiful country properties soars post-lockdown.

Ferry Farm – a site with breath-taking views of the River Deben – is already attracting a lot of interest among potential buyers, say agents.

The smaller-sized farm – marketed through Landbridge and Bidwells with an overall guide price of £3.22m in three lots or one whole – lies close to the Sutton Hoo ancient burial site near Woodbridge, and its rolling 51 acres sweep down to the river.

It includes a Grade II listed farmhouse dating back in parts to the 16th century, a Grade II listed Suffolk barn with permission to create two homes, and a range of farm buildings. It also includes productive arable land and a belt of woodland.

Agent Will Barton of Landbridge said after lockdown was eased in the summer and prospective buyers were again able to view properties, there was a marked rise in interest in rural homes.

The pandemic appears to have prompted home owners to reassess the possibilities – particularly in relation to working from home which has worked well for a number of sectors, opening up the possibility of remote working or moving out of London.

Ferry Farm appealed on a number of fronts, said Mr Barton.

“It’s a fabulous setting,” he said. “A property with river views does tend to attract a lot of interest.

“Post the easing of lockdown we have seen a huge interest in rural properties generally.

“You combine these two factors and we’ll probably end up showing around 40 or 50 people. We have had a lot of interest in the barn.

“A recurring theme is people looking to have a bit more space, perhaps lifestyle changes as well, and people moving back to the area.”

So far the property had attracted “a real mix” of interest, he said.

“It ranges from those who might be having it as a second home to those looking at where they want to be full-time.” It was also attracting interest from creative people, he said. Those with nautical leanings might also be interested, he suggested.

“This one might be quite hard to beat – and especially with the proximity to Woodbridge,” he said.

Ferry Farm is being offered with a guide price of £3.22m for the whole or in three lots of £2.1m, £820k and £300k.