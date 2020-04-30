E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk sauce company develops recyclable bottle in face of ‘monumental’ plastic crisis

PUBLISHED: 09:40 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 30 April 2020

Stokes Sauces' squeezy range in recycled bottles Picture: BEN ROURKE

Stokes Sauces' squeezy range in recycled bottles Picture: BEN ROURKE

Stokes Sauces

A Suffolk sauce maker has launched a new 100% recycled squeezy plastic sauce bottle.

The quality condiment maker’s new bottles – which can be recycled again – is part of the firm’s goal to become a “zero to landfill” business by 2021.

They will be used for all the Rendlesham-based company’s products which are currently available in its original squeezy bottle – Tomato Ketchup, Reduced Sugar Tomato Ketchup, Real Mayonnaise, Brown Sauce, Original Barbecue.

Founder Rick Sheepshanks admitted with the slightly darker tint to the new bottles, they had to take a “deep breath” before making the move, and trust customers to continue to support the business.

“We felt very strongly that we needed to press ahead with this important change. We are facing a monumental plastic problem on a global scale and our responsibility to do more when it comes to reducing our plastic usage has not gone away.

“We all have a responsibility to abolish waste in the world and that is our target at Stokes Sauces.”

The firm is continuing its journey to examine every part of how it is run to minimise its environmental impact as much as possible, he added.

The new packaging is made from food grade recycled PET plastic (rPET) and is also fully recyclable. The bottle includes clear messaging on the label explaining why the plastic has a slightly darker tinge – an inevitable result of using recycled materials.

As the recycled bottles roll out across the UK, Stokes Sauces’ Real Mayonnaise will be available in Sainsbury’s, while the brand’s Tomato Ketchup and Reduced Sugar Ketchup will be appearing on shelves in Waitrose for at least a limited time.

The Woodbridge firm also produces a wide range of other products in glass jars and bottles.

Stokes was founded in 2004 by Rick Sheepshanks. He created Stokes’ Tomato Ketchup when he was trying to encourage his young daughter to eat more vegetables and from there expanded into a variety of other sauces, condiments, relishes, chutneys and dressings.

Topic Tags:

