Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Couple's fudge-making home start-up prepares to move to purpose-built factory in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 17:06 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 20 June 2019

Lily and Adrian Turner of Yum Yum Tree Fudge Ltd Picture: YUM YUM TREE FUDGE

Lily and Adrian Turner of Yum Yum Tree Fudge Ltd Picture: YUM YUM TREE FUDGE

Yum Yum Tree Fudge

A couple who started up a fudge-making business from home are tasting sweet success as the business prepares to move to a 4,500sq ft factory.

Lily and Adrian Turner, who live near Bury St Edmunds, started Yum Yum Tree Fudge in 2009.

Today, they are producing 10 tonnes of fudge per year using locally-grown beet sugar and British butter and milk as their base ingredients.

They are now gearing up to move to a new premises at Woolpit Business Park, which is set to be completed in early 2020, enabling them to increase their production capacity to 100 tonnes of fudge a year.

MORE - Adnams Copper House gin and Suffolk strawberries lead the way as £1m of locally produced food and drink sold

The business, which has a strong presence at country shows and events across the eastern region, supplies 52 East of England Co-op stores. A further 74 Co-op outlets are potentially in the pipeline once the building works at the new fudge factory are completed.

"Our aim is to make the UK's best quality fudge," said Adrian. "We are disrupting the market by innovating a new kind of fudge that has less sugar and more flavour. Also, there has never been a brand in fudge as there is with chocolate. We want to be that first brand not just in the UK but worldwide."

You may also want to watch:

The couple have benefited from regular business advice and training services from Suffolk and Norfolk enterprise agency MENTA, which provides a range of support for established businesses and start-ups.

MENTA runs free start-up 'Start Right' business training workshops held across Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Norwich and North Walsham. The set of three, four-hour sessions cover all areas of business including legal structures, marketing and book keeping and are funded by the European Regional Development Fund. They are unaffected by Brexit.

"We found the start-up advice we received from MENTA extremely useful," said Adrian. "It isn't easy to start a business and to speak with a knowledgeable adviser who had run their own enterprise helped enormously."

MENTA boss Alex Till offered his congratulations to the Turners. "I wish them every success with their expansion plans as they endeavour to become a worldwide brand. It shows that with determination, vision and a unique product what a local business can achieve."

For details of MENTA services, visit www.menta.org.uk or call 01284 760206.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man attempted to kiss teenage girl’s neck in roadside sexual attack

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a van driver as she stopped to check on her car in a lay by in Ipswich Road, Otley Picture: GOOGLE

Paramedic failed to identify severe condition of patient who later died in hospital

A paramedic has been suspended for misconduct Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Obnoxious’ football fan’s night of celebration ends in arrest for triple assault

Mark Hardy assaulted two officers at the police investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Boris Johnson is Ipswich’s favourite for Conservative leadership, poll finds

Boris Johnson is said to be the favourite in Ipswich for the Conservative Party leadership, a poll from Tom Hunt says Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA Wire

Man ’hands himself in’ to police in connection to unsolved 1998 Boxing Day murder

Murder victim Grant Byrom, from Greenstead Estate, Colchester, who was stabbed to death on Boxing Day 1998 Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists