E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nursery celebrates 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating for third year in a row

PUBLISHED: 13:03 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 13 March 2020

Anglia Sunshine Nurseries in Sudbury is celebrating its third successive 'Outstanding' assessment by Ofsted. Picture: ANGLIA SUNSHINE NURSERIES

Anglia Sunshine Nurseries in Sudbury is celebrating its third successive 'Outstanding' assessment by Ofsted. Picture: ANGLIA SUNSHINE NURSERIES

Archant

A Suffolk nursery is celebrating at being rated 'Outstanding' in an Ofsted report for the third time in a row.

Anglia Sunshine Nurseries in Sudbury is celebrating after achieving another 'Outstanding' rating in their latest Ofsted report. Picture: ANGLIA SUNSHINE NURSERIESAnglia Sunshine Nurseries in Sudbury is celebrating after achieving another 'Outstanding' rating in their latest Ofsted report. Picture: ANGLIA SUNSHINE NURSERIES

Anglia Sunshine Nurseries in Sudbury was praised by the standards body for its 'understanding of children's needs and the close relationships they build with the families'.

The inspection took place in February and the Outstanding rating was applied in all assessment categories - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Praise was given for 'encouraging the older children to be extremely ambitious learners, developing exceptional imagination and language skills'.

'Children new to the nursery settle very swiftly. This is because staff gain a deep understanding of their needs and build close relationships with their families.'

Ofsted said babies in Anglia Sunshine's care showed 'show extremely high levels of curiosity and perseverance' and 'younger children immerse themselves in a wide range of activities, which encourages early exploration'.

'Children develop a strong sense of right and wrong. They consistently display excellent behaviour due to well-established boundaries and carefully structured

You may also want to watch:

routines,' the report added.

Relationships with parents were described as 'excellent'.

'Parents are very complimentary about the nursery. They stress how confident they feel when leaving their children,' it said.

Staff were praised as well trained and knowledgable in their roles.

The nursery opened in September 2003 and cares for children aged from newborn up to five-years-old. It also has a kidzone room for school children aged between four and 14 years. It was previously assessed in 2014 and 2010.

An Eylog online observation system allows parents to view what their child is up to during the day where they can comment and share their child's achievements at home.

Nursery manager Felicity Rose said: 'I am thrilled and believe that 'Outstanding' reflects the determination and commitment of all of us at Anglia Sunshine and our belief in giving every child the best start in life.'

Nursery owner Jacqui Stoneman added: 'I am so proud of them and the positive influence they have on the next generation.'

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘This decision is damaging and inappropriate’ - reaction to Government go-ahead for 400 homes in Suffolk

Horses ride on Warren Hill, protesting against the Hatchfield Farm housing development in Newmarket Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Two men die in collision with van and motorbike

The collision happened in Flaghill Road in Great Bentley last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist with L plate dies at scene of crash – road closed

The accident happened at the junction by the Hurdlemakers Arms in Post Office Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman accused of glass attack to stand trial

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town offer ticket refund on games postponed due to coronavirus

Ipswich Town have seen two games postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: PA
Drive 24