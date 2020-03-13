Nursery celebrates 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating for third year in a row

A Suffolk nursery is celebrating at being rated 'Outstanding' in an Ofsted report for the third time in a row.

Anglia Sunshine Nurseries in Sudbury was praised by the standards body for its 'understanding of children's needs and the close relationships they build with the families'.

The inspection took place in February and the Outstanding rating was applied in all assessment categories - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Praise was given for 'encouraging the older children to be extremely ambitious learners, developing exceptional imagination and language skills'.

'Children new to the nursery settle very swiftly. This is because staff gain a deep understanding of their needs and build close relationships with their families.'

Ofsted said babies in Anglia Sunshine's care showed 'show extremely high levels of curiosity and perseverance' and 'younger children immerse themselves in a wide range of activities, which encourages early exploration'.

'Children develop a strong sense of right and wrong. They consistently display excellent behaviour due to well-established boundaries and carefully structured

routines,' the report added.

Relationships with parents were described as 'excellent'.

'Parents are very complimentary about the nursery. They stress how confident they feel when leaving their children,' it said.

Staff were praised as well trained and knowledgable in their roles.

The nursery opened in September 2003 and cares for children aged from newborn up to five-years-old. It also has a kidzone room for school children aged between four and 14 years. It was previously assessed in 2014 and 2010.

An Eylog online observation system allows parents to view what their child is up to during the day where they can comment and share their child's achievements at home.

Nursery manager Felicity Rose said: 'I am thrilled and believe that 'Outstanding' reflects the determination and commitment of all of us at Anglia Sunshine and our belief in giving every child the best start in life.'

Nursery owner Jacqui Stoneman added: 'I am so proud of them and the positive influence they have on the next generation.'