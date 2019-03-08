E-edition Read the EADT online edition
After school free Halloween fun at the arc

PUBLISHED: 16:08 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 29 October 2019

Head on down to the arc in Bury St Edmunds this Thursday afternoon for plenty of free Halloween fun Picture: GETTY IMAGES

If you are looking for something spooky to entertain the children this Halloween head down to Charter Square in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday night.

The special Halloween event will take place after school on Thursday between 3pm - 6.30pm Picture: ARCHANTThe special Halloween event will take place after school on Thursday between 3pm - 6.30pm Picture: ARCHANT

From a Pumpkin Pageant with a chance to win £250, to a witches cauldron lucky dip - there will be plenty on offer at the arc shopping centre between 3pm - 6.30pm.

Craft stations will be available for children to try their hand at something creative, including making spooky spiders, witches owls and magic wands.

Children will also be able to take part in a Halloween themed treasure trail around the arc.

Abbie Panks, arc centre manager said: "All activities are free to take part in, but we recommend booking a slot for Magic Wands in advance as we are expecting this to be a popular choice.

" We also have £250 worth of gift cards and a fantastic trophy up for grabs for the person, or family who is crowned winner of our first Pumpkin Pageant so be sure to get creative and bring your pumpkin along to be included in the judging which will take place at 5pm on the day."

