Suffolk student launches vegan lipgloss range

PUBLISHED: 19:30 02 July 2020

The current full range of lipglosses from Lottie's Lipgloss Picture: Charlotte Gusman

The current full range of lipglosses from Lottie's Lipgloss Picture: Charlotte Gusman

Archant

Aged just 17, Charlotte Gusman from Bury St Edmunds has been selling out of her cruelty-free products.

Charlotte Gusman, the 17 year-old from Bury St Edmunds who has started her own lipgloss range Picture: Charlotte GusmanCharlotte Gusman, the 17 year-old from Bury St Edmunds who has started her own lipgloss range Picture: Charlotte Gusman

Charlotte Gusman, a 17-year-old sixth form student has been keeping especially busy while in lockdown – by starting her own lipgloss business from her home in Bury St Edmunds.

The young entrepreneur has been running Lottie’s Lipgloss for just over a month, having launched it at the end of May, and says she’s been overwhelmed by the response to her cruelty-free, vegan-friendly products.

“I first started Lottie’s Lipgloss as a passion project, as I really loved the idea of putting my own spin on the lipgloss industry and making lipglosses that also protect my lips,” she said.

“I have always loved makeup and beauty products, especially lipglosses, but I wanted to make gorgeous glosses which not only looked amazing but were also incredibly moisturising and hydrating.”

Flutter, a clear lipgloss with a bubblegum scent made with Vitamin E and coconut oil Picture: Charlotte GusmanFlutter, a clear lipgloss with a bubblegum scent made with Vitamin E and coconut oil Picture: Charlotte Gusman

Ethically-minded, one of the first things Charlotte thought about when creating her business plan was to ensure that all of her ingredients were nothing but the highest quality.

“I source my ingredients mainly through UK-based online businesses, and when searching for new vendors, I always look for good quality components to make sure that my glosses only contain the best and are always cosmetic grade, vegan and cruelty-free,” she explained.

“I want all of my products to be inclusive to everyone, which is why my glosses being vegan is so important to me, especially as there is a growing demand for vegan products.

You may also want to watch:

“Being cruelty-free is something I wanted to achieve too, as I personally try not to buy from brands who are not cruelty-free, as I think it’s unnecessary and also avoidable.”

There are five lipglosses currently in her range – Flutter, Lavender Fields, Goddess, Diamond and Princess – each one containing coconut oil and vitamin E which can help restore moisture and keep lips looking and feeling hydrated.

“Of course, I love all of my lipglosses equally - but right now my go-to would have to be Goddess because of its gorgeous gold shine which is perfect for a summer evening,” she said.

While juggling studying for three A-Levels alongside running her own cosmetics business, Charlotte is incredibly thankful for the support she’s received from her friends and family.

“They have been very supportive of my business - some have even helped me with picking out names for my lipglosses, as well as new ideas.”

Having sold out almost all of her stock within in a month, Charlotte is also overwhelmed at the positive response her range has received so early on – and how far-flung some of her customers are.

“I couldn’t believe it when I sold out of nearly all of my glosses in my first month - I have shipped as far as Scotland and Northern Ireland already,”

While stock is currently only available via her online shop, Charlotte has big ambitions for her business.

“My plans for Lottie’s Lipgloss are to expand my product portfolio, in order to introduce lots of different colours and styles of lipglosses, as well as lip scrubs and other beauty products,” she said. “Someday in the future I would love to open my own boutique as well.”

