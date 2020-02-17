Soldiers demonstrated their readiness for a chemical attack
PUBLISHED: 14:30 19 February 2020
John Kerr
It's everyone's nightmare - but the country's services need to be prepared.
Back in 1986, EADT photographer John Kerr was invited to the Colchester barracks for the day to watch the soldiers preparing for a chemical warfare incident.
The event was part of ongoing training as the Army put into practice the measures they would use if there ever was such an attack - checking soldiers knew what was expected, their reactions and that all the planned procedures worked.
Soldiers demonstrated and used various pieces of equipment as well as washing and disinfecting vehicles and kit, and took part in manoeuvres to contain the enemy.
All the forces have a role to play in such a scenario and practice their own response as well as working together in readiness.
