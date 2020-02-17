E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Soldiers demonstrated their readiness for a chemical attack

PUBLISHED: 14:30 19 February 2020

A chemical warfare exercise at the barracks in Colchester in 1986 Picture: JOHN KERR

A chemical warfare exercise at the barracks in Colchester in 1986 Picture: JOHN KERR

John Kerr

It's everyone's nightmare - but the country's services need to be prepared.

Two soldiers dressed in their camouflage gear, with guns during practice Picture: JOHN KERRTwo soldiers dressed in their camouflage gear, with guns during practice Picture: JOHN KERR

Back in 1986, EADT photographer John Kerr was invited to the Colchester barracks for the day to watch the soldiers preparing for a chemical warfare incident.

The event was part of ongoing training as the Army put into practice the measures they would use if there ever was such an attack - checking soldiers knew what was expected, their reactions and that all the planned procedures worked.

Soldiers demonstrated and used various pieces of equipment as well as washing and disinfecting vehicles and kit, and took part in manoeuvres to contain the enemy.

Some welding taking place during the chemical warfare exercise in Colchester '86 Picture: JOHN KERRSome welding taking place during the chemical warfare exercise in Colchester '86 Picture: JOHN KERR

All the forces have a role to play in such a scenario and practice their own response as well as working together in readiness.

Do you remember the exercise taking place in 1986? To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

