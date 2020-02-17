Soldiers demonstrated their readiness for a chemical attack

A chemical warfare exercise at the barracks in Colchester in 1986 Picture: JOHN KERR John Kerr

It's everyone's nightmare - but the country's services need to be prepared.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two soldiers dressed in their camouflage gear, with guns during practice Picture: JOHN KERR Two soldiers dressed in their camouflage gear, with guns during practice Picture: JOHN KERR

Back in 1986, EADT photographer John Kerr was invited to the Colchester barracks for the day to watch the soldiers preparing for a chemical warfare incident.

You may also want to watch:

The event was part of ongoing training as the Army put into practice the measures they would use if there ever was such an attack - checking soldiers knew what was expected, their reactions and that all the planned procedures worked.

Soldiers demonstrated and used various pieces of equipment as well as washing and disinfecting vehicles and kit, and took part in manoeuvres to contain the enemy.

Some welding taking place during the chemical warfare exercise in Colchester '86 Picture: JOHN KERR Some welding taking place during the chemical warfare exercise in Colchester '86 Picture: JOHN KERR

All the forces have a role to play in such a scenario and practice their own response as well as working together in readiness.

Do you remember the exercise taking place in 1986? To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk