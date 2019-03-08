Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Conservative leadership race: Johnson and Hunt now in showdown for PM

PUBLISHED: 19:47 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 20 June 2019

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson will now face off in a race to become the next prime minister Picture: YUI MOK/PA Wire

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson will now face off in a race to become the next prime minister Picture: YUI MOK/PA Wire

Either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will be the next Prime Minister - who are Suffolk and Essex MPs backing in the race?

After five ballots of Tory MPs, the 1922 Committee have revealed that the two candidates to be chosen between are the former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and the current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove was eliminated from the final round of voting after receiving two votes less than Mr Hunt. Home Secretary Sajid Javid was knocked out of the race earlier on June 21.

POLL: Ipswich Conservatives want Boris, says Tory poll

The final results are below:

Michael Gove 75 - OUT

Jeremy Hunt 77

Boris Johnson 160

One ballot was rejected, but as the result is a secret ballot it will not be revealed who spoiled theirs.

How will Suffolk MPs be voting?

After being among a select group of 313 MPs to pick the final two, now Suffolk Conservative MPs vote alongside Tory members to decide who will win the contest on July 22.

You may also want to watch:

Jo Churchill: Bury St Edmunds - Churchill has remained silent but is believed to be backing Jeremy Hunt in the race for No.10.

Peter Aldous: Waveney - Having previously backed Michael Gove, Mr Aldous has told this paper he will consider who to support and make his choice public in the coming days.

Therese Coffey: Suffolk Coastal - Announced her support for Boris Johnson on June 12 had has tweeted in support of him since the final ballot was announced.

Matt Hancock: West Suffolk - Switched to backing Boris Johnson after withdrawing from the leadership race himself.

Dr Dan Poulter: Central Suffolk and North Ipswich - Has never publicly declared his position but an announcement could be forthcoming now the final two candidates have been selected.

James Cartlidge: South Suffolk - Has tweeted in support of Jeremy Hunt since the final ballot, and has publicly backed Hunt since June 11.

And Essex MPs?

Priti Patel: Witham - Has backed Boris Johnson publicly since June 9.

James Cleverly: Braintree - Dropped out of the leadership race before the first ballot to back Boris Johnson.

Giles Watling: Clacton - Never publicly declared and has said he will "continue playing his cards close to his chest" as the party chooses a new leader.

Bernard Jenkin: Harwich & North Essex - Backing Johnson to win the leadership race.

Will Quince: Colchester - Believed to be backing Jeremy Hunt after coming out to support him on Twitter before the week's ballots.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man attempted to kiss teenage girl’s neck in roadside sexual attack

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a van driver as she stopped to check on her car in a lay-by in Ipswich Road, Otley Picture: GOOGLE

Did you know there’s a vegan deli in Lowestoft?

Vegee is a completely plant-based deli in Lowestoft where everything is made fresh every day Picture: Mark Gee

Conservative leadership race: Johnson and Hunt now in showdown for PM

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson will now face off in a race to become the next prime minister Picture: YUI MOK/PA Wire

Review: Schubert 1828 & Quatuor Diotima, Aldeburgh Festival, Snape Maltings, June 17 & 18

The Aldeburgh Festival recreates Schubert's 1828 benefit concert on stage at The Snape Maltings Concert Hall in June 2019 Photo: Aldeburgh Festival

Suffolk Day 2019: How you can celebrate the big weekender in style

L to R: Becky Clarke cafe assistant, Craig Bullard head of butchery, Thomas Leatherbarrow head chef and Nick Punter marketing co-ordinator at Suffolk Food Hall, celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists