Conservative leadership race: Johnson and Hunt now in showdown for PM

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson will now face off in a race to become the next prime minister Picture: YUI MOK/PA Wire

Either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will be the next Prime Minister - who are Suffolk and Essex MPs backing in the race?

After five ballots of Tory MPs, the 1922 Committee have revealed that the two candidates to be chosen between are the former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and the current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove was eliminated from the final round of voting after receiving two votes less than Mr Hunt. Home Secretary Sajid Javid was knocked out of the race earlier on June 21.

POLL: Ipswich Conservatives want Boris, says Tory poll

The final results are below:

Michael Gove 75 - OUT

Jeremy Hunt 77

Boris Johnson 160

One ballot was rejected, but as the result is a secret ballot it will not be revealed who spoiled theirs.

How will Suffolk MPs be voting?

After being among a select group of 313 MPs to pick the final two, now Suffolk Conservative MPs vote alongside Tory members to decide who will win the contest on July 22.

Jo Churchill: Bury St Edmunds - Churchill has remained silent but is believed to be backing Jeremy Hunt in the race for No.10.

Peter Aldous: Waveney - Having previously backed Michael Gove, Mr Aldous has told this paper he will consider who to support and make his choice public in the coming days.

Therese Coffey: Suffolk Coastal - Announced her support for Boris Johnson on June 12 had has tweeted in support of him since the final ballot was announced.

Matt Hancock: West Suffolk - Switched to backing Boris Johnson after withdrawing from the leadership race himself.

Dr Dan Poulter: Central Suffolk and North Ipswich - Has never publicly declared his position but an announcement could be forthcoming now the final two candidates have been selected.

James Cartlidge: South Suffolk - Has tweeted in support of Jeremy Hunt since the final ballot, and has publicly backed Hunt since June 11.

And Essex MPs?

Priti Patel: Witham - Has backed Boris Johnson publicly since June 9.

James Cleverly: Braintree - Dropped out of the leadership race before the first ballot to back Boris Johnson.

Giles Watling: Clacton - Never publicly declared and has said he will "continue playing his cards close to his chest" as the party chooses a new leader.

Bernard Jenkin: Harwich & North Essex - Backing Johnson to win the leadership race.

Will Quince: Colchester - Believed to be backing Jeremy Hunt after coming out to support him on Twitter before the week's ballots.