Nostalgia: Rolling back the years to the Fram Gala of the 1960s and 70s

Do you know any of these children racing at Framlingham Gala in June 1971? Picture: ARCHANT

It’s one of east Suffolk’s biggest and long-standing events – and has been providing fun for all ages for more than a century.

Framlingham Gala in May 1964 - the tug of war was one of the highlights of the afternoon Picture: ARCHANT Framlingham Gala in May 1964 - the tug of war was one of the highlights of the afternoon Picture: ARCHANT

The Framlingham Gala was one of the hundreds of celebrations cancelled across the county because of Covid-19 this spring but organisers are determined to see the three-day May event return, bigger and better than ever, in 2021.

Today we turn the clock back to the 1960s and 1970s with a spread of photos of the Gala taken by EADT photographers.

The big procession through the town is always the highlight of the programme – with local groups and organisations entering colourful floats, along with marching bands.

Events on the field next to Framlingham Castle included music, an annual tug of war competition, stalls, races and games.

Colourful fancy dress characters at the Framlingham Gala in June 1971 Picture: ARCHANT Colourful fancy dress characters at the Framlingham Gala in June 1971 Picture: ARCHANT

A marching band processes through Framlingham during the 1974 Gala Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL A marching band processes through Framlingham during the 1974 Gala Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Framlingham Gala Princess with her attendants in June 1968 Picture: ARCHANT Framlingham Gala Princess with her attendants in June 1968 Picture: ARCHANT

he Framlingham and District Young Farmers Club float at the Framlingham Gala in May 1967 Picture: ARCHANT he Framlingham and District Young Farmers Club float at the Framlingham Gala in May 1967 Picture: ARCHANT

A St Trinian's-style float in the Framlingham Gala in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT A St Trinian's-style float in the Framlingham Gala in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

