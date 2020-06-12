Nostalgia: Rolling back the years to the Fram Gala of the 1960s and 70s
PUBLISHED: 15:45 13 June 2020
It’s one of east Suffolk’s biggest and long-standing events – and has been providing fun for all ages for more than a century.
The Framlingham Gala was one of the hundreds of celebrations cancelled across the county because of Covid-19 this spring but organisers are determined to see the three-day May event return, bigger and better than ever, in 2021.
Today we turn the clock back to the 1960s and 1970s with a spread of photos of the Gala taken by EADT photographers.
The big procession through the town is always the highlight of the programme – with local groups and organisations entering colourful floats, along with marching bands.
Events on the field next to Framlingham Castle included music, an annual tug of war competition, stalls, races and games.
