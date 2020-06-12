E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nostalgia: Rolling back the years to the Fram Gala of the 1960s and 70s

PUBLISHED: 15:45 13 June 2020

Do you know any of these children racing at Framlingham Gala in June 1971? Picture: ARCHANT

Do you know any of these children racing at Framlingham Gala in June 1971? Picture: ARCHANT

It’s one of east Suffolk’s biggest and long-standing events – and has been providing fun for all ages for more than a century.

Framlingham Gala in May 1964 - the tug of war was one of the highlights of the afternoon Picture: ARCHANTFramlingham Gala in May 1964 - the tug of war was one of the highlights of the afternoon Picture: ARCHANT

The Framlingham Gala was one of the hundreds of celebrations cancelled across the county because of Covid-19 this spring but organisers are determined to see the three-day May event return, bigger and better than ever, in 2021.

Today we turn the clock back to the 1960s and 1970s with a spread of photos of the Gala taken by EADT photographers.

The big procession through the town is always the highlight of the programme – with local groups and organisations entering colourful floats, along with marching bands.

Events on the field next to Framlingham Castle included music, an annual tug of war competition, stalls, races and games.

Colourful fancy dress characters at the Framlingham Gala in June 1971 Picture: ARCHANTColourful fancy dress characters at the Framlingham Gala in June 1971 Picture: ARCHANT

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A marching band processes through Framlingham during the 1974 Gala Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLA marching band processes through Framlingham during the 1974 Gala Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Framlingham Gala Princess with her attendants in June 1968 Picture: ARCHANTFramlingham Gala Princess with her attendants in June 1968 Picture: ARCHANT

he Framlingham and District Young Farmers Club float at the Framlingham Gala in May 1967 Picture: ARCHANThe Framlingham and District Young Farmers Club float at the Framlingham Gala in May 1967 Picture: ARCHANT

A St Trinian's-style float in the Framlingham Gala in 1979 Picture: ARCHANTA St Trinian's-style float in the Framlingham Gala in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 reopened after flames engulf car

A car is on fire on the A14between Nacton and Levington. Picture: JORDAN PECK PHOTOS

Safety in store - What will reopened Primark shops in Ipswich and Colchester look like inside from Monday?

Primark in Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

NHS chiefs object to plans for new ‘care village’ for over 75s

Plans have been submitted for the Woodbridge Care Village Picture: PEGASUS GROUP/CHRISTCHURCH LAND AND ESTATES (MELTON) LTD

Final hurdle to overcome for resort’s stunning new wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, is set to hold weddings from next year Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Nostalgia: Rolling back the years to the Fram Gala of the 1960s and 70s

Do you know any of these children racing at Framlingham Gala in June 1971? Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24