Titchmarsh & Goodwin is your local expert in beatiful, handcrafted furniture

Ipswich's Titchmarsh & Goodwin has been creating handcrafted furniture onsite in Suffolk for close to a century

After nearly a century of furniture making, it has to be said that Titchmarsh & Goodwin has a long heritage of producing beautiful hand-crafted furniture.

Along with this heritage, its designers and craftsmen are more than happy to turn their hands to bespoke or contemporary designs depending on the needs of the customer. Whether it be an elegant kitchen table designed and finished for the modern family, or an intricately carved oak four poster bed fit for a medieval castle, or maybe even a mahogany TV cabinet stand with a fully automated TV lifter, Titchmarsh & Goodwin will come up with the design to suit.

The craftsmanship in the workshop really is second to none. Much of the cabinet making and polishing is still executed in the traditional way; it is truly a joy to behold such talent, with every piece of furniture produced to the highest standard and quality.

For bespoke work, the design team are on hand to guide customers through the design process. Often, the team will take a few initial ideas from the customer, and will then develop them into detailed drawings for the customer to approve. These drawings are then passed on to the workshop to use, in order to produce the furniture to that customer's specific requirements.

The company has always tried to use locally sourced timbers and veneers as much as is possible, with the more exotic timbers being ethically-sourced from sustainable forests. It also has a good stock of well-seasoned timber which it can call on for most of the projects that it undertakes.

Titchmarsh & Goodwin is a name well-known in the furniture world, and increasingly finds itself appealing to an ever-more diverse customer base. Gone are the days when it was an exclusive brand that catered to affluent clients - today its designs can be found in dwellings of all shapes and sizes throughout the world.

Its furniture complements modern, minimalist apartments and old beamed cottages alike, so the possibilities are truly endless.

Based in Back Hamlet in Ipswich, the company is completely self-sufficient, with its workshop, offices and design studio all on site. There will soon be refurbishment work undertaken at the offices, creating a brand new showroom where clients will be able to see the classic furniture that Titchmarsh & Goodwin is renowned for, alongside contemporary designed and finished pieces that will also have broad appeal.

With its rich heritage and commitment to quality, Titchmarsh & Goodwin of

Ipswich is truly a gem in Suffolk's crown.

For more information, please visit https://titchmarsh-goodwin.co.uk/