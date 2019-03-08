Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Titchmarsh & Goodwin is your local expert in beatiful, handcrafted furniture

PUBLISHED: 16:41 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 20 June 2019

Main feature image

Main feature image

Archant

Ipswich's Titchmarsh & Goodwin has been creating handcrafted furniture onsite in Suffolk for close to a century

Everything is handcrafted onsite at Titchmarsh & GoodwinEverything is handcrafted onsite at Titchmarsh & Goodwin

After nearly a century of furniture making, it has to be said that Titchmarsh & Goodwin has a long heritage of producing beautiful hand-crafted furniture.

Along with this heritage, its designers and craftsmen are more than happy to turn their hands to bespoke or contemporary designs depending on the needs of the customer. Whether it be an elegant kitchen table designed and finished for the modern family, or an intricately carved oak four poster bed fit for a medieval castle, or maybe even a mahogany TV cabinet stand with a fully automated TV lifter, Titchmarsh & Goodwin will come up with the design to suit.

The craftsmanship in the workshop really is second to none. Much of the cabinet making and polishing is still executed in the traditional way; it is truly a joy to behold such talent, with every piece of furniture produced to the highest standard and quality.

For bespoke work, the design team are on hand to guide customers through the design process. Often, the team will take a few initial ideas from the customer, and will then develop them into detailed drawings for the customer to approve. These drawings are then passed on to the workshop to use, in order to produce the furniture to that customer's specific requirements.

Titchmarsh & Goodwin are proud to be a Suffolk-based businessTitchmarsh & Goodwin are proud to be a Suffolk-based business

The company has always tried to use locally sourced timbers  and veneers as much as is possible, with the more exotic timbers being ethically-sourced from sustainable forests. It also has a good stock of well-seasoned timber which it can call on for most of the projects that it undertakes.

You may also want to watch:

Titchmarsh & Goodwin is  a name well-known in the furniture world, and increasingly finds itself appealing to an ever-more diverse customer base. Gone are the days when it was an exclusive brand that catered to affluent clients - today its designs can be found in dwellings of all shapes and sizes throughout the world.

Its furniture complements  modern, minimalist apartments and old beamed cottages alike,  so the possibilities are truly endless.

Based in Back Hamlet in Ipswich, the company is completely self-sufficient, with its workshop, offices and design studio all on site. There will soon be refurbishment work undertaken at the offices, creating a brand new showroom where clients will be able to see the classic furniture that Titchmarsh & Goodwin is renowned for, alongside contemporary designed and finished pieces that will also have broad appeal.

With its rich heritage and commitment to quality, Titchmarsh & Goodwin of

Ipswich is truly a gem in Suffolk's crown.

For more information, please visit https://titchmarsh-goodwin.co.uk/

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man attempted to kiss teenage girl’s neck in roadside sexual attack

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a van driver as she stopped to check on her car in a lay by in Ipswich Road, Otley Picture: GOOGLE

Paramedic failed to identify severe condition of patient who later died in hospital

A paramedic has been suspended for misconduct Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Obnoxious’ football fan’s night of celebration ends in arrest for triple assault

Mark Hardy assaulted two officers at the police investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage speedway racer Sam Norris conscious after serious crash

Mildenhall Fens Tigers rider Sam Norris remains in a serious condition after crashing his bike racing for the Young Lions Picture: TAYLOR LANNING

Celebrity Chris Tarrant to reveal stroke ordeal when he visits Ipswich

Chris Tarrant will speak at the Headway Suffolk Neuro Conference in Ipswich. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists