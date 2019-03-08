Your amazing pictures of Suffolk’s stunning beaches

Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 11:10 17 July 2019

WINNER - Scenes from Shingle Street beach Picture: PETER CUTTS

WINNER - Scenes from Shingle Street beach Picture: PETER CUTTS

Peter Cutts

This week we challenged our iWitness members to capture their favourite beaches - and you've been sending in a host of sun, sand and sea pictures.

Views at Ramsholt beach Picture: ANDREW MUTIMERViews at Ramsholt beach Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

This week we challenged our iWitness members to capture their favourite beaches - and you've been sending in a host of sun, sand and sea pictures.

Felixstowe Docks from the View Point cafe Picture: JANICE POULSONFelixstowe Docks from the View Point cafe Picture: JANICE POULSON

Julie Kemp captured a lovely scene at Sizewell beach of a couple and a dog walking along the sandy shores.

A dog walk on Sizewell beach Picture: JULIE KEMPA dog walk on Sizewell beach Picture: JULIE KEMP

A fisherman waiting for his catch on Dunwich beach Picture: MICK WEBBA fisherman waiting for his catch on Dunwich beach Picture: MICK WEBB

Seaweed washed up on the shores of Felixstowe beach Picture: RACHEL WELLSSeaweed washed up on the shores of Felixstowe beach Picture: RACHEL WELLS

Janice Poulson shared with us scenes from the View Point cafe, overlooking the shingled beach near Felixstowe port.

Mick Webb visited Dunwich, where he captured a man fishing for a big catch.

Our winner this week however is Peter Cutts with his brilliant landscape of Shingle Street's stoney shores.

For next week's iWitness, we challenge you to capture some sensational sunsets - so take a long evening stroll and get snapping.

Submit pictures to the iWitness website.

Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? Join today and your photos could be featured on our websites in the coming weeks, or in one of our newspapers.

Man arrested after school break-in results in police chase

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’ve never been so appalled’ – Claims of personal attacks threaten parish council

Wickham Market Parish chairman Dick Jenkinson and clerk Jo Peters, pictured at a Christmas market event, have been at the centre of a council row Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shipping container adapted for Killing Eve by Ipswich company to be auctioned for charity

The shipping container which was converted by Adaptainer on location for Killing Eve Picture: Sid Gentle Films

Plans to close Suffolk village school are scrapped

Plans to close Beck Row Primary Academy have been scrapped Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Your amazing pictures of Suffolk’s stunning beaches

WINNER - Scenes from Shingle Street beach Picture: PETER CUTTS
