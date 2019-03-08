Your amazing pictures of Suffolk's stunning beaches

WINNER - Scenes from Shingle Street beach Picture: PETER CUTTS Peter Cutts

This week we challenged our iWitness members to capture their favourite beaches - and you've been sending in a host of sun, sand and sea pictures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Views at Ramsholt beach Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER Views at Ramsholt beach Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

This week we challenged our iWitness members to capture their favourite beaches - and you've been sending in a host of sun, sand and sea pictures.

Felixstowe Docks from the View Point cafe Picture: JANICE POULSON Felixstowe Docks from the View Point cafe Picture: JANICE POULSON

Julie Kemp captured a lovely scene at Sizewell beach of a couple and a dog walking along the sandy shores.

A dog walk on Sizewell beach Picture: JULIE KEMP A dog walk on Sizewell beach Picture: JULIE KEMP

A fisherman waiting for his catch on Dunwich beach Picture: MICK WEBB A fisherman waiting for his catch on Dunwich beach Picture: MICK WEBB

Seaweed washed up on the shores of Felixstowe beach Picture: RACHEL WELLS Seaweed washed up on the shores of Felixstowe beach Picture: RACHEL WELLS

Janice Poulson shared with us scenes from the View Point cafe, overlooking the shingled beach near Felixstowe port.

Mick Webb visited Dunwich, where he captured a man fishing for a big catch.

Our winner this week however is Peter Cutts with his brilliant landscape of Shingle Street's stoney shores.

For next week's iWitness, we challenge you to capture some sensational sunsets - so take a long evening stroll and get snapping.

Submit pictures to the iWitness website.

Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? Join today and your photos could be featured on our websites in the coming weeks, or in one of our newspapers.

You may also want to watch: