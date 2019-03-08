Your amazing pictures of Suffolk's stunning beaches
PUBLISHED: 11:10 17 July 2019
Peter Cutts
This week we challenged our iWitness members to capture their favourite beaches - and you've been sending in a host of sun, sand and sea pictures.
This week we challenged our iWitness members to capture their favourite beaches - and you've been sending in a host of sun, sand and sea pictures.
Julie Kemp captured a lovely scene at Sizewell beach of a couple and a dog walking along the sandy shores.
Janice Poulson shared with us scenes from the View Point cafe, overlooking the shingled beach near Felixstowe port.
Mick Webb visited Dunwich, where he captured a man fishing for a big catch.
Our winner this week however is Peter Cutts with his brilliant landscape of Shingle Street's stoney shores.
For next week's iWitness, we challenge you to capture some sensational sunsets - so take a long evening stroll and get snapping.
Submit pictures to the iWitness website.
Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? Join today and your photos could be featured on our websites in the coming weeks, or in one of our newspapers.