Application for a Club Premises Certificate

Postal Address of Premises: 1 Chancery Lane, Debenham, Stowmarket, IP14 6RN

Application to vary a Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society

Name of Premises: East of England Co-op Foodstore

This application may be viewed at: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX

Proposed Variation: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday): 06:00 to 23:00.

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 1st March 2019

Closing Date: 28th March 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.