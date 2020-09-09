E-edition Read the EADT online edition
APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE/CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 11 September 2020

Name of Applicant:

Daniel Balamathina

Name of Premises:

Unique Taste

 Postal address of premises: 4 Black Horse Walk, Ipswich IP2 3EB

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE. 

The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are:

 Sale or supply of alcohol

Dates between which representation may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 27/8/20

Closing Date: 23/09/20

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Ipswich Borough Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.

