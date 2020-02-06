Video

Everything you need to know about Haughley Park's Spectacle of Light

The impressive Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park runs from February 7 - 23. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

The highly anticipated light extravaganza begins this weekend.

As Valentine's Day sends a rosy glow across the horizon, Haughley Park, near Stowmarket, has announced that its new Spectacle of Light event will provide couples and families with something memorable to celebrate this romantic time of year.

The estate will be throwing its gates open for a limited period to raise funds for the My WiSH charity's Butterfly Appeal. It's trees, park land and walks will be fesstooned with a magnificent array of sparkling sculptures, an amazing kaleidoscope of coloured parasols, meteors, Moroccan lanterns and much more.

People visiting the after-dark experience will be invited to make a donation, then make a wish. Contributions will buy a ribbon which can be tied onto a beautiful Wishing Tree. All money raised will help the charity's campaign to create a dedicated indoor space, within a beautiful garden, for end-of-life patients at West Suffolk Hospital.

Haughley Park's owner, Robert Williams, said: "We are very pleased to be able to support the work of My WiSH. It is such a wonderful local charity - we hope that everyone will donate and our beautiful magnolia 'wishing' tree will be transformed by hundreds of lovely fluttering ribbons."

The Spectacle of Light, which takes place from February 7 to February 23, will allow visitors to explore and experience a magical lit trail through the Suffolk country estate, featuring illuminated trees and offers everyone the opportunity to discover the night-time beauty of this usually private Suffolk estate.

The early evening, after-dark experience has already been a success at other historical locations, and Haughley Park's wide array of colourful light installations, will be complemented by an atmospheric musical score.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to sip warm mulled wine and hot chocolate as they wind their way around the beautiful trail and on their return there will be plenty of time to tuck into scrumptious hot food in the Barn Courtyard.

My WiSH appeal manager, Sally Daniels, said: "We cannot thank Robert and his team enough for supporting our Butterfly Appeal. The Wishing Tree is such a lovely way to raise money for our charity. I can't wait to see it full of ribbons of gold, purple and white - it is going to look stunning."

Robert Williams, said: "We are very excited to launch this wonderful new event. It's something different to look forward to in the new year and perfect for brightening the long winter evenings. Of course, its timing - over Valentine's Day - is also rather fitting given the popular wedding venue here. Who knows - there may even be a proposal."

The event runs from February 7-9 and 14-23, with entry times between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. The estimated walk time is 60-75 minutes and the trail is wheelchair accessible.

Advance tickets, which save 15%, are priced at £15 adults and £7.50 children (under 3s free). Family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) cost £39. Full price tickets are also available on the gate. There is also free parking. If you use Google Maps, please use postcode IP14 3JU to bring you to the correct road then look out for the entrance to Haughley Park.