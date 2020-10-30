Welcoming all crafters to The Woolpatch
Now the nights are getting longer, it’s the perfect time to stock up your crafting stash.
In the heart of Long Melford, you’ll find The Woolpatch, a wonderful little yarn and fabric shop which is a haven for crafters. Perfect for dressmakers, knitters and crocheters alike, you’ll discover everything you need to get creating – whether you’re a seasoned pro or a complete newbie.
Specialising in children’s fabrics, The Woolpatch offers a wide selection of materials, perfect for making all types of garments for kids, from tops and trousers, dresses and jackets, and cardigans and quilts.
Find a fantastic range of yarns in all different colours and sizes, including 4ply, double knit (dk), Aran, chunky and vegan-friendly acrylics. The Woolpatch is also home to the Lavenham Blue Collection, which is hand-dyed 4ply yarn using woad from sheep just 10 minutes away from the shop – meaning it has a very small carbon footprint. This stunning collection is available for a limited time only, and makes a fantastic edition to any yarn stash.
Owner, Stuart Race says that more people have recently started crafting as it offers excellent mental health benefits. Stuart says: “Crafting gives your mind and body a breather, as it allows you to escape from the hectic events that are happening in day-to-day life. When you’re concentrating on a craft, you’re not able to dwell on your everyday stresses, instead, you’re putting your time to good use by practicing a therapeutic skill and completing a project.
“Knitting is becoming much more popular as it gets us away from technology. I think we’re all guilty of scrolling through our phones and sitting mindlessly in front of the telly. I know I’d much rather spend my time working on a new pattern or knitting a new jumper!”
Welcoming all crafting abilities, Stuart encourages everyone to visit the shop and have a chat about what they’re making. He says: “If we get stuck on a make it’s easy to pop it in the project box and let it sit there for weeks – sometimes months! I’d much rather people come into the shop or give me a call so I can give them some advice – I’m no professional, but we can learn together. I’m also keen to get new crafters started, so I can help people chose the right yarn and fabric – or whatever they need.”
For more information visit thewoolpatch.com or call 01787 313452.
