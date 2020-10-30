New name for local business

After image of cloakroom Picture: Joe Judson Archant

Family-run business CC Discount Heating will be known as Stourside Services Ltd from this Sunday, November 1.

Graham Mitchell, who originally set up the business, is retiring and handing over the reins to his daughter Gay Poole.

“Part of the reason for the name change is that I just felt it didn’t represent everything that we were offering any more,” explained Gay.

There’s much more to the business than heating – they also offer a wide range of plumbing work and gas boiler services.

“We do everything from replacing tap washers to installing full central heating and carrying out bathroom refurbishments,” she added.

From early next year, when they will welcome a qualified electrician to the team, Stourside Services Ltd will also be offering domestic electrical work.

The new name also reflects the area the business covers. Gay and her husband Des, who also works for the business, live right near the Stour and their customers are based in the villages the river runs through.

“It’s a family business, which makes us quite unique,” Gay said. “My dad started it, I have worked with him since I left school and my husband Des and nephew Joe work with me. Being a family business makes our service much more personal.” It means Stourside Services Ltd have a lot of loyal customers.

“Many of our loyal customers have been with us for 30 years, since I was a teenager,” she added. “They are still with us today, which is lovely.”

The business is always adapting, and Gay is looking to invest in renewable energy solutions training.

“It is going to be a big thing in the future, so we will be getting Joe trained up to be able to do those sorts of things. We have to, we’re not going to get left behind,” she said.

Stourside Services Ltd is OFTEC and Gas Safe registered and offers free estimates.

For more information, call Monday to Friday 8am to 4.30pm on 01787 375800.