E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Wet day at the show but weather failed to deter families enjoying the fun

PUBLISHED: 18:04 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:04 27 September 2019

A horse jumping contest got underway at the Tendring Show at Lawford in 1974 Picture: NEWLING GOODE

A horse jumping contest got underway at the Tendring Show at Lawford in 1974 Picture: NEWLING GOODE

Newling Goode

With a history stretching back to 1899, the Tendring Show is one of the oldest and best-loved agricultural shows in the region.

A horse and cart taking to the ring at the Tendring Show in 1974 Picture: NEWLING GOODEA horse and cart taking to the ring at the Tendring Show in 1974 Picture: NEWLING GOODE

Held at Lawford House Park, near Manningtree, it attracts around 20,000 people to enjoy the chance to see a range of livestock, enterainment in the rings, plus more than 250 tradestands in a parkland setting.

Back in 1974 it was a wet day at the show - though people still visited and made the most of the day.

You may also want to watch:

Attractions included showjumping, running with hounds, parades of horses and livestock, and a vintage tractor procession.

Vintage tractors at the Tendring Show staged at Lawford in 1974 Picture: NEWLING GOODEVintage tractors at the Tendring Show staged at Lawford in 1974 Picture: NEWLING GOODE

The Tendring Hundred Farmers' Club founded the event with the aim of making new technical knowledge available to farmers in an effort to improve animal breeding and stock rearing.

Did you attend the show in 1974 or recognise anyone in our gallery?

To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bury MP calls for calm after stormy week in the House of Commons

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has called for calm at the end of a divisive week in the House of Commons. Picture: Office of JO CHURCHILL

Street drinkers camp on museum roof as antisocial behaviour problem worsens

Lindsay Foreman, co-owner of Furniture Market, is reluctantly closing the shop the week commencing October 14, three years after it opened Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

WATCH: Shocking dash-cam footage of seven-mile A14 police chase and dramatic crash

Police have released shocking dash-cam footage of a chase on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man released by police after crash which killed horse and left teenage rider badly injured

A 52-year-old man has been released under investigation after a crash involving a teenage horse rider Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist left seriously injured after crash saw him trapped under bin lorry

A motorcyclist has been freed by fire crews after being trapped under a bin lorry in Colchester Picture: KALLIE TEMPLEMAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists