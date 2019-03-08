Gallery

Wet day at the show but weather failed to deter families enjoying the fun

A horse jumping contest got underway at the Tendring Show at Lawford in 1974 Picture: NEWLING GOODE Newling Goode

With a history stretching back to 1899, the Tendring Show is one of the oldest and best-loved agricultural shows in the region.

A horse and cart taking to the ring at the Tendring Show in 1974 Picture: NEWLING GOODE A horse and cart taking to the ring at the Tendring Show in 1974 Picture: NEWLING GOODE

Held at Lawford House Park, near Manningtree, it attracts around 20,000 people to enjoy the chance to see a range of livestock, enterainment in the rings, plus more than 250 tradestands in a parkland setting.

Back in 1974 it was a wet day at the show - though people still visited and made the most of the day.

Attractions included showjumping, running with hounds, parades of horses and livestock, and a vintage tractor procession.

Vintage tractors at the Tendring Show staged at Lawford in 1974 Picture: NEWLING GOODE Vintage tractors at the Tendring Show staged at Lawford in 1974 Picture: NEWLING GOODE

The Tendring Hundred Farmers' Club founded the event with the aim of making new technical knowledge available to farmers in an effort to improve animal breeding and stock rearing.

