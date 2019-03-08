Would you get married in a castle?

The castle is surrounded by 160 acres of beautiful gardens. Photo: Hedingham Castle. Country Life

There are many wedding venues available. You're spoilt for choice, but that doesn't mean it's an easy decision. There are a lot of factors to consider and it can be tricky to decide which venue is the right one. Some get booked up years in advance, avoid disappointment and start booking viewings as soon as you can.

The castle can hold 130 guests for the ceremony. Photo: Hedingham Castle. The castle can hold 130 guests for the ceremony. Photo: Hedingham Castle.

If getting married in a castle is something you've always dreamed of then Hedingham Castle in Essex could be perfect for you. We spoke to sales and events manager, Alistair McMillan, to find out what the castle has to offer.

One venue or two?

Having both your ceremony and your reception in the same location means less hassle for your guests and less hassle for you. You won't need to arrange transport from one venue to another, and you may be able to have a later ceremony, as you won't need to worry about leaving enough time to get to the second venue.

The Garden Cottage is where brides get ready on the day, and the newlyweds will stay. Photo: Hedingham Castle. The Garden Cottage is where brides get ready on the day, and the newlyweds will stay. Photo: Hedingham Castle.

At Hedingham Castle the choice is yours. You can have your ceremony in the castle and your reception at a different location if you wish. If you'd like to enjoy the history and heritage of the castle for the entire day, then you can tie the knot in the castle and invite guests to join you there for your reception too. Alternatively, you can have your ceremony in the castle and then head over to the marquee. Alistair said: "We tailor the day to suit each couple. We know it's such an important day and we want couples to feel the service we provide is really personal to them."

Close to home or further afield?

There's something to be said about the comforts of your own home, but, equally, it can be refreshing to explore a new town or city. Hedingham Castle is situated in the village of Castle Hedingham, in Essex. It's surrounded by 160 acres of beautiful gardens. If you're not from Essex but you want a venue that isn't too close to home, then Hedingham Castle could be exactly what you were hoping to find.

Accommodation for guests?

If your guests are travelling from far and wide you need to consider what accommodation is available at the venue and whether it's big enough, or if alternative accommodation needs to be booked.

Hedingham Castle has accommodation on its grounds called The Medieval Lodge. It holds up to 17 people. If you have more than 17 guests staying, they are able to recommend accommodation near by. For the bride, The Garden Cottage is where she'll get ready on the day, and where the newlyweds will stay. You can travel from the cottage to the castle in style in Hedingham Castle's Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud.

Inside or outside?

Outdoor weddings are popular, especially in the summer months. When the weather is enjoyable and the scenery is stunning, you can see why an outdoor wedding is appealing. However, one of the perks of an indoor wedding is that the weather is one less thing for you to worry about.

At Hedingham Castle all ceremonies take place in the castle, however, for the reception you're given a choice between the castle and the marquee. You won't need to fret about the weather as you'll be sheltered either way, and you're still able to enjoy the outdoors if you wish.

Is it in your budget?

Having a budget allows you to narrow down your search a little. Prices at Hedingham Castle vary depending on whether you'd like to have both your ceremony and your reception held at Hedingham castle, or just your ceremony.

Is the size suitable?

Is the size of the venue appropriate for your guest list? You want to avoid guests feeling cramped, and you also want to have enough space for any activities and entertainment. Ceremonies at Hedingham Castle allow for 130 people. "The ceremony floor of the keep has some truly stunning architecture.", Alistair told us. For the reception, the castle has room for 70 guests and the marquee has room for 150.

Donna and Mark Perry got married at Hedingham Castle in December 2017. They told Hedingham Castle: "Our fairytale wedding at the Castle was amazing! A big thank you to all of the staff here, who went above and beyond our expectations."

If getting married in a castle sounds truly magical to you too, read more about Hedingham Castle, or call 01787 460261.