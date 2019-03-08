7 unique Suffolk hen and stag do ideas

How will you celebrate your hen do? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto SERHII SOBOLEVSKYI

If clubbing and driving around in a limo's not your thing...how about some of these local suggestions?

Niall Cockram, left, and Tim Blake, at The Stillery, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RUSSELL COOK Niall Cockram, left, and Tim Blake, at The Stillery, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Cocktail master class at Stillery, Bury St Edmunds

If you're in the mood for a classy tipple, look no further than Stillery. This 'speak-easy' style cocktail bar is passionate about all things gin, and even has its own distillery on site. Inside, the sleek and stylish bar area makes for a sophisticated setting for hen celebrations, with the talented team offering a range of cocktail master classes and courses to keep guests entertained. Fancy crafting your very own gin recipe? Well, now you can! Join the Stillery mixologists and learn all about the history of gin and how it's made, before having the chance to develop your own unique flavour. You and your guests will even be able to take home your very own bottles of gin, making a wonderful memento of your pre-wedding celebrations.

Glamping

Secret Meadows at Sinfield Nature Conservation Trust's White House Farm at Hasketon. Secret Meadows at Sinfield Nature Conservation Trust's White House Farm at Hasketon.

Camping is always a great bonding experience - but not everyone is up for roughing it in a basic tent with only the bare essentials. Glamping makes for a more luxurious alternative, and there are plenty of alternative accommodation options spread across the county. Set in the heart of rural Suffolk, Secret Meadows Glamping is the ideal place to relax, unwind and switch off with some of your closest friends. Home to six luxury lodge tents and a two-storey luxury safari tent - among other interesting options - Secret Meadows has everything you could possibly need to enjoy your stay in the country, including fully-equipped kitchens, private loos and showers. For something really out of the ordinary, why not book a stay at West Stow Pods? Here, your pre-wedding celebrations will be given a fairy tale twist, with the accommodation taking the form of self-contained pods and a subterreanean abode. It'll certainly be a weekend to remember!

Chocolate making

For a seriously sweet prenuptial party, a chocolate making class could be just the thing. Based in the picturesque market town of Eye, Cocoa Mama is committed to making chocolate the old fashioned way - entirely by hand. At one of their chocolate making courses, the Cocoa Mama team will guide you through a variety of chocolately skills, from hand-rolling truffles to moulding your own chocolate fondants. You'll be treated to a hot chocolate and a slice of cake to keep you going as you work on your chocolate creations, which you will be able to take home with you in your own goody bag. The workshops can accommodate groups of six to 12 people.

Helen Fraser of Cocoa Mama Chocolaterie of Eye gives Jilly Hurley a lesson in Chocolate making. Helen Fraser of Cocoa Mama Chocolaterie of Eye gives Jilly Hurley a lesson in Chocolate making.

River Orwell tour

If you're after a more relaxing affair, a boat trip down the scenic River Orwell could be the perfect activity for you. This local river is one of the most historic in the country, and has been voted the second most beautiful river in England by the Royal Yachting Association. The best way to experience this scenic river is by boat, and the Orwell Lady offers a fantastic private charter service that promises a trip with a difference. Relax and take in the views while enjoying food and champagne, while a small band or DJ serves up some tunes.

The Orwell Lady. The Orwell Lady.

Newmarket Racecourses

Get your celebrations off to a flying start with a day at the races. There are 39 race fixtures throughout the year at Newmarket, along with a line up of fantastic music nights, with past headliners including Craig David and Kylie Minogue. What's more, the venue offers a tailored Stag & Hen do hospitality package, to make your day all the more special. This package includes access to your very own private pavilion, a reception drink, bespoke finger buffet, strawberries and cream, a private cash bar and much more. Expect a fun-filled day of horse racing and entertainment - it's sure to be a celebration that you'll never forget.

A day at Newmarket Racecourse Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire A day at Newmarket Racecourse Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

Suffolk Escape Room, Saxmundham

Round up a team of mates and head over to Saxmundham for a fast-thinking, problem-solving challenge. There are two different games to choose from - Area 51 and the Blitz- with both seeing you race against the clock to solve a series of increasingly complex puzzles. Room one puts you in the shoes of a UFO hunter, and sees whether you can escape from Suffolk's answer to Area 52. Opt for Room two, and you'll be transported to an air raid shelter in wartime Britain. With bomb debris blocking your exit, the stakes are high as you work together to find an exit. Suffolk Escape Room is based in an original war-time Nissen Hut, making for a truly immersive experience. What's more, the escape rooms are located at Happy Days Retro Vacations, an all-American trailer park and retro campsite. So, why not make it an overnight trip?

Go Karting

Here's one for all you thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies. Challenge your friends to race around the tracks at Anglia Indoor Karting, and see who emerges victorious at the top of the podium. Here, the karts are easy to drive as they have no gears or clutch pedal, meaning that you simply accelerate and brake. You'll all be given a driver briefing before you get started, and you'll have a chance to get to grips with your kart with some practice laps before the big race. There are a number of different driving options available - including a full grand prix and a 100 lapper - so you're sure to find something to suit your group. No matter what you choose, it's guaranteed to be a thrilling day out.