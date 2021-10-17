News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Aldeburgh - a town famous for its fish

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:12 AM October 17, 2021   
Allan Wood sorting through the nets after a morning at sea. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Allan Wood sorting through the nets after a morning at sea. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Aldeburgh was once full of fishing boats, with their crews using the seaside town as a base to unload their catch and rest up before heading back out to sea.

Fewer boats fish off Aldeburgh coast but you can still find crews there, bringing back the freshest catches for those living in the town. 

Adrian Burns of the Aldeburgh Fish Shack with some fresh fish. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Adrian Burns of the Aldeburgh Fish Shack with some fresh fish - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Locals queue up at the nearby Fish Shack to see what the catch of the day may be.

People buying their fresh fish on Aldeburgh beach. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

People buying their fresh fish on Aldeburgh beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Others head into town for fish of a more deep fried variety served up with chips. 

Keith and Maureen Parkinson from Essex enjoying fish and chips in the sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Keith and Maureen Parkinson from Essex enjoying fish and chips in the sunshine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Watching all of this are some of Aldeburgh's more fearsome residents, the seagulls, who are more than prepared to make a dash for your fish and chips minutes after you've acquired them. 

A beautiful sunny day in Aldeburgh. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Seagulls watching over Aldeburgh - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

But while the sun is shining and the last of the summer warmth is in the air, there are few better places to be relaxing than on Aldeburgh beach. 

A beautiful sunny day in Aldeburgh. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A beautiful sunny day in Aldeburgh - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Adrian Burns and Allan Wood from the Aldeburgh Fish Shack sorting through their nets. Picture: Sar

Adrian Burns and Allan Wood from the Aldeburgh Fish Shack sorting through their nets - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A beautiful sunny day in Aldeburgh. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Everyone enjoys a sunny day in Aldeburgh - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sheila Green and Toby Byford with their dogs Pippa and Lola. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sheila Green and Toby Byford with their dogs Pippa and Lola. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A beautiful sunny day in Aldeburgh. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Relaxing in the sun in Aldeburgh - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A beautiful sunny day in Aldeburgh. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Walking along the beach at Aldeburgh - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Allan Wood sorting through the nets after a morning at sea. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Allan Wood checks over his nets - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


