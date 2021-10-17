Gallery
Aldeburgh - a town famous for its fish
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Aldeburgh was once full of fishing boats, with their crews using the seaside town as a base to unload their catch and rest up before heading back out to sea.
Fewer boats fish off Aldeburgh coast but you can still find crews there, bringing back the freshest catches for those living in the town.
Locals queue up at the nearby Fish Shack to see what the catch of the day may be.
Others head into town for fish of a more deep fried variety served up with chips.
Watching all of this are some of Aldeburgh's more fearsome residents, the seagulls, who are more than prepared to make a dash for your fish and chips minutes after you've acquired them.
But while the sun is shining and the last of the summer warmth is in the air, there are few better places to be relaxing than on Aldeburgh beach.
