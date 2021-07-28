Start your career in homecare

Promotion

Published: 12:00 PM July 28, 2021

Thinking about changing your career? Train to become a fully-qualified carer with East of England Homecare.

Community interest company, East of England Homecare, is a not-for-profit organisation, providing domiciliary care to vulnerable people in Ipswich.

The friendly carers provide support and care for elderly or disabled people in the comfort of their own homes. No job is too big or too small, and support is specifically tailored to each individual, spanning everything from assistance getting washed, dressed and out of bed, to being accompanied to social activities and events.

East of England Homecare is currently looking for new carers to welcome to their friendly team. People of all career backgrounds are welcome to apply, as no prior experience in the care sector is required.

Elaine Grace, care manager for East of England Homecare, says: “A career in care is very rewarding because you work one-to-one with individuals who are quite often very lonely and really appreciate the contact. We are ideally looking for individuals with great social skills, so they can hold a really good conversation with our clients and brighten their days.

East of England Homecare is a community interest company - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“As well as being caring and compassionate, we also want our staff to be practical – they need to be able to help with little odd jobs, like housework and filling out forms, to really help improve their client’s everyday lives. We seek to employ only those who genuinely care about our clients.”

East of England Homecare tries to ensure that carers live as locally as possible, so they have a strong knowledge of the area and minimal commute times – many are able to visit clients on foot or by cycling. Shift lengths are also very flexible, to accommodate a carer’s personal requirements.

“In our experience of caring for people in their own homes, we know just how important it is that we find the right care workers,” says Elaine. “Not only right in terms of their experience and qualifications, but also the right personalities. That's why we have developed stringent internal quality controls and training programmes to make sure you have the very best available.

“We also want our staff to enjoy their work and to receive the remuneration and benefits they deserve, as we pay a competitive salary along with mileage and travel time payments.”

Staff adopt a flexible approach when caring for clients, and take the time to create a detailed care plan for each individual. These plans are sure to cater to each and every one of the client’s needs and, as a small company, staff are able to provide ample time and attention to their care.

To ensure all care workers are fully trained, new staff members will attend a comprehensive induction course in Ipswich, which meets the Skills for Care standards. New carers will also be asked to complete written and practical tests before working with clients.

Before carers become fully qualified, they will have a number of work experience shifts shadowing their supervisors to build their confidence and experience. To keep all carers up to date with training, regular programmes of refresher training and specialist training courses are given.

Other than personal care, East of England Care provides a range of support to clients to aid them with their everyday lives. Services include, but are not limited to, assistance with shopping, meal

preparation, medication prompts, prescription collection and escorted appointments, day trips out, hospital discharge support and sit-in service, as well as assistance with housework and companionship.

East of England Care is currently recruiting full-time and part-time carers. For more information, please visit www.eehomecare.co.uk or email eehomecare@outlook.com