Published: 9:00 AM October 29, 2021

The growth of the internet has brought with it endless opportunities to learn new things; whether it’s for work, school or a hobby, the online world means there is an infinite amount of information at our fingertips.

It has changed how we learn, and new technology such as personalisation, virtual reality and artificial intelligence means that education is evolving into a whole new experience.

Key to being able to access these new learning opportunities is connectivity. Access to a fast, reliable, high-capacity internet service is vital here - especially when it comes to new data hungry learning tools – and a Full Fibre connection, which is 100 times faster than most current UK broadband services, is the best technology for the job.

This is why CityFibre is investing up to £4 billion across the UK to bring Full Fibre enabled internet access to more than eight million homes, 800,000 businesses, 400,000 public sector sites and 250,000 5G access sites.

This includes here in the East of England, where it is investing in the region to bring the fastest most reliable network technology to practically every home and business locally.

The East of England’s new Full Fibre network will make it possible for you to take advantage of all the benefits of online learning, from ease of access and controllable pace, to the ability to choose from a wider range of options that suit your own unique learning style and ambition.

Immersive technologies, such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), for example, are already transforming education, creating entirely new learning pathways.

There are countless examples of this technology being used, which include The Unimersive - an app which uses VR to help people learn a new language, and the Gibson App which uses AR to help people learn guitar.

Everyone learns in different ways; some need to read information, while others need to see it illustrated. So how do you deliver a learning experience which suits everyone?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is enabling the development of training programmes that are completely personalised to each person.

Similarly, adaptive learning platforms are being used to meet the needs of each individual learner, ensuring that they can understand the information, learn at their own pace, and repeat any sections they don’t understand.

Prodigy Math is just one example of this. The game, which teaches mathematics, uses an algorithm to match the learning to the student’s style and level.

Another benefit of AI-enabled technology is that it is largely based online, meaning you can get 24/7 access to learning. And, with fast, reliable connectivity, such as the services enabled by CityFibre’s Full Fibre network here in the East of England, quality online experiences are accessible to all – no matter how data intensive.

This is just a snapshot of how the way we learn is changing, and the massive opportunities which exist to develop new skills and experience new things.

CityFibre’s city-wide Full Fibre networks will future-proof communities, ensuring that as the learning landscape continues to change and expand, people will be able to use the technology and take advantage of these remarkable innovations in learning.

