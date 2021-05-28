Meet the French and German vehicle experts  

promotion

Published: 10:00 AM May 28, 2021

If you drive a Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Peugeot, Citroën or DS Range vehicle head to GFCC for all maintenance and repair works - Credit: Donald Anthony

Family-run business GFCC started out as a mobile mechanic service in 2011 and has since gone from strength to strength, offering expertise to countless drivers in Ipswich and the surrounding areas.

Specialising in French and German cars, including Citroën, Peugeot, DS, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, and Seat, the team at GFCC has the extra edge of knowledge and equipment needed to handle any repair works. The team also confidently takes on all types of vehicles, providing high-quality service and reliable repairs and maintenance work and diagnostics works.

With over a decade of experience, you can rest assured that your vehicle is in safe hands with the expert technicians at GFCC. Owner Donald Anthony is an ex-Citroën senior technician and has completed the IMI Electric Vehicle Technician Levels 2 and 3, as well as being the only HEVRA approved member (GM201101) currently in “Ipswich”.

Fellow technician Craig is also highly experienced and known as a genius in regards to French and German vehicles. Reception is manned by Dave, who previously worked as parts manager & service reception for a main dealership.

Following a recent rebrand from Grange Farm Car Care to GFCC, the team has worked hard over the past year to go live at the beginning of January, and has gained ever more experience to provide an unmatchable level of knowledge, specifically on French and German cars.

Donald says: “We chose to update our name to GFCC so it was easier for customers to say, as well as being search and hashtag friendly on social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook – so far, the response has been really positive!”

At Grange Farm Car Care, the specialists are always on hand and prepared to keep your vehicle operating safely and effectively all year round, by offering programmes and adaptations that only main dealers' garages can do.

If you own a Volkswagen, Seat, Audi or Skoda which is in and out of warranty or the service agreement, contact the team, who will help you remain safe on the roads. Offering affordable expertise, they’ll also be able to complete those tricky repairs that can otherwise only usually be done by main dealerships.

The trusted technicians are also French car specialists, meaning they can assist Peugeot, Citroën and DS owners with any maintenance and repair work, too.

Owner Donald Anthony says: “You can count on us to always put the customer first, to provide honest and fair assessments and to maintain fantastic service that earns our customers’ complete satisfaction. Together, we hope to keep the drivers in our community on the road safe.

“We understand that our customers have worked hard for their vehicle, which is why we’ve made sure to master our specialist models and systems to provide reliable expertise to those in need,” Donald says.

Fancy giving your car a bit more ‘go’? GFCC offer vehicle remapping, which improves the efficiency of the engine and give the vehicle increased power output, torque and fuel economy.

Over the years, the GFCC has built a loyal customer base, with many clients who have been with the company since the very beginning. “Word of mouth has proven to be our biggest asset and we thank our valued customers for their ongoing support over the years. We continue to welcome back satisfied customers for additional services and look forward to seeing familiar faces and names in our daily rotations,” says Donald.

GFCC is located on Unit 3-4, 45 Milton Street, Ipswich, IP4 4PR. For more information, please contact 01473 807244 or visit www.grangefarmcarcare.co.uk.



