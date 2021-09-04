Heaven and Hell: With Danie Curd

Published: 7:00 AM September 4, 2021

Danie Curd, has been in the catering industry for 15 years and is by her own admission an unexpected entrepreneur, with her Quality Eats company based in Suffolk.

During the pandemic, she set about making her pipe dream of owning her own catering company a reality.

Good food is something she has always been passionate about, seeing the happiness it brings to every social occasion.

From the time she launched she hasn’t looked back.

Her mixer is always on the go, whilst she passionately creates tasty homemade, affordable food to her variety of customers, from dinner parties to all occasions large and small. Here she talks to Gina Long

What’s the impact of Covid-19 and how have you adapted?

It has been a truly testing time for us all over the last 18 months. However, I will be forever grateful for the time I have had to spend on my business, watching it go from strength to strength, whilst adapting with the times and trying to help people where and when needed.

It’s been the biggest positive as we hopefully start to see the light through the trees coming out of the pandemic.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was born in Bury St Edmunds at West Suffolk Hospital; I love where I live in Suffolk it’s always been my home.

What is your East Anglian Heaven ?

This is a tough one to answer, there are so many beautiful places.

It has to be Felixstowe, which holds so many dear childhood memories.

I was very fortunate to have amazing grandparents who took me to Felixstowe beach often for fish and chips, followed by a 99 flake ice cream.

What is your East Anglian Hell?

Sitting in rush hour traffic is nobody’s favourite place to be. It can be rather frustrating when I am out delivering for my business.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

St Edmundsbury Cathedral, is just beyond beautiful.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The Christmas markets throughout the region are magical.

What is your favourite restaurant?

Being the foodie that I am, this is the hardest question to answer. I’m reluctant to name just one or two restaurants.

I take my hat off to everyone in hospitality. It’s been the toughest time for us all, and the adaptions they’ve had to make has been remarkable.

What is your specialist Mastermind subject?

Baking and being creative with food. More specifically working with pastry, I have been making water shortcrust pastry for as long as I can remember.

What is always in your fridge?

You will always find cheese, it is something I cannot be without. Along with one of my yummy homemade desserts. My partner James and I have an equal sweet and savoury tooth!

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

My mum has always told me, “You treat people how you would like to be treated” This phrase sticks with me every day in whatever I am doing.

What’s your favourite film?

I can’t name just one, as I think I would be still deciding next year what it is! So, my top three would have to be…. Aristocrats, Sex and the City, and Gone in 60 Seconds!

What was your first job?

I was a glass collector for Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club.

What is your most treasured possession?

My grandma's wooden rolling pin. She used it for over 50 years, creating amazing food, it is something I use every day in my kitchen for my business.

I cooked with her from such a young age, she is the reason I have this passion and love for food. She was amazing…I’m in tears as I write this.

Who do you admire most?

My mum, without a shadow of a doubt. Not only is she an incredible woman who I am lucky enough to have as my mother, but she also has the biggest heart and a mind full of incredible wisdom showing me that you can do/achieve anything if you put your mind to it.

She is my rock. I’d be lucky if in my lifetime if I can be half the lady she is, a true inspiration.

What is your biggest indulgence?

It would have to be my car! I’ve always been a bit of a petrol head. I must get that from my Dad.

What do you like about yourself most?

I always find answering a question like this can be tricky, over the years I have finally become the woman I am proud to be.

I would like to think that how I wear my heart on my sleeve is one of my best qualities.

What’s your worst character trait?

Sometimes being too kind can be best and worst combined. Although if you asked my partner this question, he would probably give you lots of answers to choose from ha ha….

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Italy. Pasta is my favourite food to eat and indulge in, I will never forget the bowl of spaghetti I tasted in Rome a few years ago it was perfect.

Best day of your life?

A few come to mind. I feel a few more are yet to be made. But meeting my partner James, who is my best friend was the missing piece to my heart.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

A big stack of pancakes filled with British strawberries, Chantilly cream and lots of Nutella. A naughty but delicious breakfast takes me back to family holidays in Cornwall, where my stepdad Steve was the pancake king.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Pina-colada cocktail every time, please!

What’s your hidden talent?

Well, I like to think it's karaoke. Proud Mary by Tina Turner is a personal go-to always.

What’s your earliest memory?

One of my earliest memories would be at a family gathering when a simple flick of water whilst washing up at my auntie's house turned into a huge water fight (indoors might I add) it was carnage in the best way.

Everyone was left laughing and laughing for hours.

Laughing over the years with my loved ones made my childhood even more special.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I couldn’t ride a bike until I was nearly 10. I think if I got on one now, I would need stabilisers.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

I would prefer not to say. I will say this… I have been doubted and judged in my life, not once have I ever given up on what I wanted and I have never changed as a person.

We are all who we are, and I am proud to be who I am.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

Suffolk is my home in multiple ways, always has been and it will forever have a special place in my heart.

Even more so now, having built my career and business in Suffolk.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

The pandemic has been incredibly tough for us all.

I am grateful it gave me the time to help me take that leap of faith in launching my business Quality Eats.

If you are ever in Suffolk or just fancy looking at some homemade goodies, you can find me on Facebook (Quality Eats). Stay safe. Be happy and remember life’s better with a full belly. For more information go to Facebook: Quality Eats 93 or email me at danie-c@hotmail.co.uk

