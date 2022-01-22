9 forgotten pubs that were at the heart of their Suffolk towns
- Credit: Archant
Suffolk has a rich brewing history and there are hundreds of pubs in towns across the county - but many have closed over the decades.
Here's nine closed-down pubs that were once at the heart of their communities.
Bull, Needham Market
This pub in High Street initially opened in 1607 and was known by other names, including the White Horse and Compasses.
It served its last customers back in 1985.
Angel, Saxmundham
Tolly Cobbold, the famous Ipswich brewery, managed this east Suffolk pub up until it closed in December 1977.
It was partially demolished before being redeveloped for housing a couple of years later, Suffolk CAMRA said.
Black Horse, Aldeburgh
This pub on the Suffolk coast closed in 1974 and is now used as a home.
Suffolk CAMRA said there were rumours in Aldeburgh that the pub was once a centre for local smugglers.
White Lion, Eye
The White Lion had its own ball room, according to Suffolk CAMRA, but it shut down in 1986.
After the closure, it was another pub that was given a new lease of life as a home.
Fox, Stowmarket
The modern-day Old Fox Yard in Stowmarket is home to a number of small businesses, but the site used to be the home of the Fox pub.
The pub dated back to the 16th century and closed in 1984.
Boat Inn, Woodbridge
Located in Quayside, a short walk from the River Deben in Woodbridge, used to attract punters from across the town.
However, it closed 1957 and is now in residential use.
Merry Go Round, Bury St Edmunds
This pub on the Howard Estate in Bury St Edmunds was destroyed in 2001, causing £500,000 worth of damages.
It was demolished a year later after the site was branded an "eyesore" by a councillor at the time.
Globe, Sudbury
The Globe's closure date is not certain, but the building is known to date back to at least 1845.
It has since been had a variety of uses, including offices and a vaping store.
George Borrow, Lowestoft
This 12-bedroom hotel in Oulton Broad was shut in 2008 and subsequently converted into a chemists'.
It was named after famous writer George Borrow, who spent most of his life in Lowestoft.