Award for 25 years of service to rare pig breeding handed to Suffolk farm

An award for 25 years of service to breeding rare pigs has been handed to Richard Storer, from Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm.

The silver award, from the British Pig Association recognises the farm's breeding of three rare pigs, the Large Black, Middle White and Berkshire.

The farm still keep and breed the rare pigs, with a litter of Berkshire and Middle White due later on this year. Two litters of Berkshire and one litter of Middle White pigs were already born this year.

Kate Ockelton (right) collected the award on behalf of Richard Storer at the Royal Norfolk Show. - Credit: Maria Naylor

The farm's Large Black breeding programme was disrupted by Covid but they hope to get it back on track soon.

Richard Storer and his late wife Ann began keeping pigs in 1996 and Mr Storer said of the recognition: "I am delighted to receive the award from the British Pig Association.

"We look forward to many more years of rare breed pig breeding to come."

Livestock manager at Baylham House, Kate Ockelton, said: "It was a pleasure to receive the award on behalf of Mr Storer at the Royal Norfolk Show.

"I have worked for the Storers for the last 17 years and it's been incredible to be a part of a Farm that focuses on ensuring rare breeds survive.

"The farm is looking to increase it's flock of sheep, herd of cattle and breeding sows over the next few years and we as a farm are excited to produce more Rare Breed livestock."

The farm is also expecting two litters of the distinctive Kune Kune piglets, with Mr Storer and his wife Ann being one of the first farms in the UK to have British breeds of the pig.

Chief executive of the British Pig Association, Marcus Bates said: "We have eleven unique native pig breeds in UK and all are on the Breeds at Risk list.

"The British Pig Association and the Rare Breeds Survival Trust are dedicated to saving these breeds but in the end their survival is down to individual breeders such as Mr Storer.

"That is why celebrate pedigree breeders such as Mr Storer who have completed 25 years of pedigree breeding.

"Without the long term commitment of these breeders to our wonderful native breeds such as the Berkshire, Large Black and Middle White, all of which have featured at Baylham House Farm we would not be able to pass on them on to future generations of British pig breeders."

The silver award from the British Pig Association recognises the farm's breeding of three rare pigs, the Large Black, Middle White and Berkshire. - Credit: Baylham House




