Hurricane flyover planned for car show's 10th anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 11:02 AM May 18, 2022
Cars on the Green 2021 crowds.

Cars on the Green has become a "huge event in the car show calendar" according to chairman David Ruffles. - Credit: Cars on the Green

A Battle of Britain flyover and hundreds of classic and vintage vehicles are set to be on display at a free to attend car show.

Cars on the Green is taking place on Sunday, June 5, on the village green in Bardwell, near Bury St Edmunds and marks its 10th anniversary this year.

The show will include over 230 classic and vintage cars and motorcycles on display, which will be judged on the day in a variety of categories.

Cars on display at Cars on the Green 2021.

The event will include over 230 classic and vintage cars vehicles on display. - Credit: Cars on the Green

Motorcycles on display at Cars on the Green 2021.

The event will also showcase classic motorcycles. - Credit: Cars on the Green

Weather permitting, there will also be a Battle of Britain Hurricane flyover.

A selection of food and drink stalls will also be on site, alongside music from 'The Vintage Knightingales Trio', and a jubilee performance from Bardwell primary school.

Public admission and parking are both free, with programmes available for a donation, with the event raising money for the village hall, church and school.  

Chairman of Cars on the Green, David Ruffles, said: "We are excited and looking forward to the show, we're also amazed that we have got to show number 10 as that was never the intention.

"At times we were daunted by the challenges in organising what has now become a huge event in the car show calendar, and will look forward to the rest afterwards!"

Cars on display at Cars on the Green 2021.

Cars on the Green is taking place on Sunday June 5 at Bardwell, near Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Cars on the Green

Live at performance at cars on the green 2021

There will be live music from 'The Vintage Knightingales Trio', and a jubilee performance from Bardwell primary school. - Credit: Cars on the Green

Car on display at the 2021 Cars on the Green

The show is raising money for the church, village hall and school. - Credit: Cars on the Green


