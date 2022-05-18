Hurricane flyover planned for car show's 10th anniversary
- Credit: Cars on the Green
A Battle of Britain flyover and hundreds of classic and vintage vehicles are set to be on display at a free to attend car show.
Cars on the Green is taking place on Sunday, June 5, on the village green in Bardwell, near Bury St Edmunds and marks its 10th anniversary this year.
The show will include over 230 classic and vintage cars and motorcycles on display, which will be judged on the day in a variety of categories.
Weather permitting, there will also be a Battle of Britain Hurricane flyover.
A selection of food and drink stalls will also be on site, alongside music from 'The Vintage Knightingales Trio', and a jubilee performance from Bardwell primary school.
Public admission and parking are both free, with programmes available for a donation, with the event raising money for the village hall, church and school.
Chairman of Cars on the Green, David Ruffles, said: "We are excited and looking forward to the show, we're also amazed that we have got to show number 10 as that was never the intention.
"At times we were daunted by the challenges in organising what has now become a huge event in the car show calendar, and will look forward to the rest afterwards!"