Are you in our gallery of children's parties around Suffolk?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM January 1, 2021   
Polstead children's party in January 1981

Polstead children's party in January 1981 - Credit: Archant

From musical statues to jelly and ice cream, children's parties have brought endless entertainment across Suffolk over the years.

Children enjoying a royal wedding children's party in the town hall in Eye in 2011

Children enjoying a royal wedding children's party at Eye town hall in 2011 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Are you in our photos of some of the events held in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, as well as some more recent celebrations?

Felixstowe British Legion children's party in January 1967

Felixstowe British Legion children's party in January 1967 - Credit: Archant

Of course, Christmas and New Year is usually the season for big parties, often held by employers for staff's children, or in community halls with all the local youngsters being invited.

Children of the staff of the Evening Star and East Anglian Daily Times at a party at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich in February 1966

Children of the staff of the Evening Star and East Anglian Daily Times enjoying their annual party at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich in February 1966 - Credit: Archant

But our gallery also features a couple of spring street parties, organised in 2011 to celebrate the Royal wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

Royal wedding celebrations for youngsters at East Bergholt in 2011

Royal wedding celebrations for youngsters at East Bergholt in 2011 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Of course, parties can't be held at the moment due to the Tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions across the area.

A Christmas and New Year party for children at Westleton in January 1974

A Christmas and New Year party for children at Westleton in January 1974 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

But there are hopes that once the coronavirus pandemic is over, children will be able to party once again.

Stowmarket Baptist Church children's party in December 1970

Stowmarket Baptist Church children's party in December 1970 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 

