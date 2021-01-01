Are you in our gallery of children's parties around Suffolk?
From musical statues to jelly and ice cream, children's parties have brought endless entertainment across Suffolk over the years.
Are you in our photos of some of the events held in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, as well as some more recent celebrations?
Of course, Christmas and New Year is usually the season for big parties, often held by employers for staff's children, or in community halls with all the local youngsters being invited.
But our gallery also features a couple of spring street parties, organised in 2011 to celebrate the Royal wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.
Of course, parties can't be held at the moment due to the Tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions across the area.
But there are hopes that once the coronavirus pandemic is over, children will be able to party once again.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
