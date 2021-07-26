News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Classic car events - were you at these vintage vehicle rallies?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM July 26, 2021   
Custom cars and hot rods lining up on the prom and seafront at Felixstowe during the rally in 2010

Custom cars and hot rods lining up on the prom and seafront at Felixstowe during the rally in 2010 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Do you remember these classic car rallies around Suffolk over the years?

A vintage car rally leaving the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds for Ickworth Park

A vintage car rally leaving the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds for Ickworth Park - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Vintage vehicles are hugely popular with people of all ages around the county.

Cars and planes being shown off together at Ipswich Airport in 1989

Cars and planes being shown off together at Ipswich Airport in 1989 - Credit: Ivan Smith/Archant

Many rallies and car-themed events are usually held every year, including the always-popular Ipswich to Felixstowe car run.

Spectacular custom cars and hot rods lining up on the prom and seafront at Felixstowe

Spectacular custom cars and hot rods lining up on the prom and seafront at Felixstowe during the annual vehicle rally in 2010 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

This event, which sadly had to be cancelled for the second year running due to Covid-19, features a display of all kinds of vintage and veteran classic vehicles on the seafront and prom. We also have photos here from the hot rod and custom car rally which the resort hosted until a few years ago.

An Olde Tyme Car Rally in 1973

An Olde Tyme Car Rally in 1973 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery also features many other car rallies, including the Ipswich Car and Plane Rally of 1989, and an unusual event devoted to the bubble car, held in Hengrave in 1992.

Can you spot any familiar faces, or familiar vehicles? Do you remember driving cars

A barbecue on the go at the Old Car Rally in Bramford in June 1982

A barbecue on the go at the Old Car Rally in Bramford in June 1982 - Credit: Archant

like some of those pictured, or travelling in them as a passenger? 

Lavenham Vintage Car Rally in June 1981

Lavenham Vintage Car Rally in June 1981 - Credit: Archant

Rickinghall Veteran Car and Motorcycle Rally in August 1980

Rickinghall Veteran Car and Motorcycle Rally in August 1980 - Credit: Archant

The Greene King Brewery's annual car rally in June 1964

The Greene King Brewery's annual car rally in June 1964 - Credit: Archant

A bubble car rally at Hengrave in August 1992

A bubble car rally at Hengrave in August 1992 - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
Suffolk

