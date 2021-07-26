Classic car events - were you at these vintage vehicle rallies?
- Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant
Do you remember these classic car rallies around Suffolk over the years?
Vintage vehicles are hugely popular with people of all ages around the county.
Many rallies and car-themed events are usually held every year, including the always-popular Ipswich to Felixstowe car run.
This event, which sadly had to be cancelled for the second year running due to Covid-19, features a display of all kinds of vintage and veteran classic vehicles on the seafront and prom. We also have photos here from the hot rod and custom car rally which the resort hosted until a few years ago.
Our gallery also features many other car rallies, including the Ipswich Car and Plane Rally of 1989, and an unusual event devoted to the bubble car, held in Hengrave in 1992.
Can you spot any familiar faces, or familiar vehicles? Do you remember driving cars
like some of those pictured, or travelling in them as a passenger?
