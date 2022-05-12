Classic car show at Suffolk hall raising funds for charity

Classics at Glemham will return this summer, on Sunday September 4. - Credit: Classics at Glemham

A popular car show is returning to Glemham Hall, raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice.

The classic car show, 'Classics at Glemham,' will take place on Sunday September 4 at Glemham Hall, featuring a range of classic cars, car club stands, children's attractions, military and commercial vehicles and motorcycles on display.

Classics at Glemham will also have live music, auto jumble and trade stands, with a donation being made to this year's charity partner, St Elizabeth Hospice.

A number of attractions including steam engines, and appearances from Healey Drivers' Club and Suffolk Sports and Supercar Club.

Community relationships fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, Celia Joseph said: "We are delighted Classics at Glemham has chosen the hospice as the beneficiary charity for this year’s event.

“Classics at Glemham is always an amazing day, featuring an array of stunning vehicles as well as entertainment for all the family to enjoy."

Tickets for the event start at £6 per vehicle (including driver's admission) and £6 per adult, while under 15s with an adult are free.

More information about the event can be found here, while tickets can be purchased here.