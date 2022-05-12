News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Classic car show at Suffolk hall raising funds for charity

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM May 12, 2022
Classics at Glemham in past years.

Classics at Glemham will return this summer, on Sunday September 4. - Credit: Classics at Glemham

A popular car show is returning to Glemham Hall, raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice.

The classic car show, 'Classics at Glemham,' will take place on Sunday September 4 at Glemham Hall, featuring a range of classic cars, car club stands, children's attractions, military and commercial vehicles and motorcycles on display. 

Classics at Glemham will also have live music, auto jumble and trade stands, with a donation being made to this year's charity partner, St Elizabeth Hospice.

Classics at Glemham in past years.

Tickets for the event start at £6 for adults while under 15's go free. - Credit: Classics at Glemham

A number of attractions including steam engines, and appearances from Healey Drivers' Club and Suffolk Sports and Supercar Club. 

Community relationships fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, Celia Joseph said: "We are delighted Classics at Glemham has chosen the hospice as the beneficiary charity for this year’s event.

“Classics at Glemham is always an amazing day, featuring an array of stunning vehicles as well as entertainment for all the family to enjoy."

Tickets for the event start at £6 per vehicle (including driver's admission) and £6 per adult, while under 15s with an adult are free.

More information about the event can be found here, while tickets can be purchased here.

Classics at Glemham in past years.

A number of attractions including steam engines, and appearances from Healey Drivers Club and Suffolk Sports and Supercar Club. - Credit: Classics at Glemham

Heritage
Suffolk
Saxmundham News

Don't Miss

Land off the A11 north of Red Lodge where a masterplan for 300 homes has been drawn up

West Suffolk Council

Consultation set to start on plans for 300 new homes near village

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Hengrave thatch home fire

Suffolk Live News

Investigation into thatched cottage fire concludes and cause revealed

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Peter's Ice Cream kiosk on Felixstowe seafront. Inset: Peter's Ice Cream seller on Sea Road, Felixstowe in the 1930s.

East Suffolk Council

Felixstowe seafront ice cream kiosk closing after a century

Dominic Bareham

person
Ex-Ipswich Town managers Paul Hurst, left, and Paul Cook are enjoying differing fortunes in the National League

Football

A tale of two bosses - Hurst and Cook's differing non-league fortunes

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon