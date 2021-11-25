Have you seen the Coca-Cola Christmas truck in Suffolk over the years?

Gallery

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck in Ipswich town centre in 2012 - Credit: citizenside.com

The festive season has arrived as the Coca-Cola truck is on its tour around the UK — have you seen it before in Suffolk?

The lorry, which famously appears in Coca-Cola's 'Holidays Are Coming' adverts, has been popular with families in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds over the years.

Shoppers queue at Whitehouse Asda to see the truck in 2016 - Credit: Gregg Brown

However, the truck's tour was one of many events that fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The 14-tonne lorry stopped in Bury St Edmunds in December 2015 - Credit: Gregg Brown

Coca-Cola has confirmed the traditional tour is back this year, with the truck currently in Glasgow before heading to Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Leeds later this week.

Families enjoyed seeing the famous truck outside the Arc shopping centre - Credit: Gregg Brown

The drinks firm is keeping quiet and has not yet revealed the lorry's destinations in the build-up to this Christmas.

The bright red lorry has stopped in Suffolk a number of times over the years - Credit: Gregg Brown

Our archive pictures show families enjoying free Coca-Cola outside the truck outside Ipswich Town Hall and the Asda in Whitehouse, as well at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds.

Hundreds of people queued to see the Coca-Cola truck in Ipswich 2016 - Credit: Gregg Brown

The 14-tonne lorry's latest visit to Suffolk was in 2017.