Gallery
Have you seen the Coca-Cola Christmas truck in Suffolk over the years?
- Credit: citizenside.com
The festive season has arrived as the Coca-Cola truck is on its tour around the UK — have you seen it before in Suffolk?
The lorry, which famously appears in Coca-Cola's 'Holidays Are Coming' adverts, has been popular with families in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds over the years.
However, the truck's tour was one of many events that fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Coca-Cola has confirmed the traditional tour is back this year, with the truck currently in Glasgow before heading to Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Leeds later this week.
The drinks firm is keeping quiet and has not yet revealed the lorry's destinations in the build-up to this Christmas.
Our archive pictures show families enjoying free Coca-Cola outside the truck outside Ipswich Town Hall and the Asda in Whitehouse, as well at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds.
The 14-tonne lorry's latest visit to Suffolk was in 2017.
