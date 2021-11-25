News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Have you seen the Coca-Cola Christmas truck in Suffolk over the years?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:41 AM November 25, 2021
The Coca-Cola Christmas truck in Ipswich town centre in 2012

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck in Ipswich town centre in 2012 - Credit: citizenside.com

The festive season has arrived as the Coca-Cola truck is on its tour around the UK — have you seen it before in Suffolk?

The lorry, which famously appears in Coca-Cola's 'Holidays Are Coming' adverts, has been popular with families in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds over the years.

Shoppers queue at Whitehouse Asda to see the truck in 2016

Shoppers queue at Whitehouse Asda to see the truck in 2016 - Credit: Gregg Brown

However, the truck's tour was one of many events that fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour stop in Bury St Edmunds. The Arc Shopping Centre.

The 14-tonne lorry stopped in Bury St Edmunds in December 2015 - Credit: Gregg Brown

Coca-Cola has confirmed the traditional tour is back this year, with the truck currently in Glasgow before heading to Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Leeds later this week.

Families enjoyed seeing the famous truck outside the Arc shopping centre

Families enjoyed seeing the famous truck outside the Arc shopping centre - Credit: Gregg Brown

The drinks firm is keeping quiet and has not yet revealed the lorry's destinations in the build-up to this Christmas.

The bright red lorry has stopped in Suffolk a number of times over the years

The bright red lorry has stopped in Suffolk a number of times over the years - Credit: Gregg Brown

Our archive pictures show families enjoying free Coca-Cola outside the truck outside Ipswich Town Hall and the Asda in Whitehouse, as well at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds.

Hundreds of people queued to see the Coca-Cola truck in Ipswich 2016

Hundreds of people queued to see the Coca-Cola truck in Ipswich 2016 - Credit: Gregg Brown

The 14-tonne lorry's latest visit to Suffolk was in 2017.

Most Read

  1. 1 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Suffolk?
  2. 2 'She was the glue' - Family's loving tribute to devoted mum Netty
  3. 3 Five Suffolk schools in top Covid tier due to high infection rates
  1. 4 Two arrested on suspicion of child neglect after child, 2, dies
  2. 5 Christmas shopper fined £187 after car 'trapped' for two days in Ipswich
  3. 6 Haulage company turns recruitment corner after upping wages five times
  4. 7 'We’ll act in the best interests of QPR' - Warburton on potential Bonne recall
  5. 8 'A car crash' - Jacobs speaks for first time about scrapped Town move
  6. 9 Lane closed on A14 after three vehicle crash
  7. 10 Willow Tree Farm Shop & Cafe: 'A lovely blend of upmarket and informal'
Nostalgia
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dr John Harvard, of Saxmundham Health, praised Beatrice's efforts

NHS

GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Kim Smith's home, which she shares with the three children, was destroyed in the fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Family 'distraught' as home left scorched after coffee machine catches fire

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Steak Lobster & Co in Felixstowe is closed until October. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Felixstowe restaurant closes due to chef recruitment difficulties

Timothy Bradford

person
It is now the norm to see people in face coverings around the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon