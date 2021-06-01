Singing in harmony - are you in these Suffolk choir photos?
Have you sung in choirs around Suffolk over the years, or attended concerts featuring friends or family?
Our latest Days Gone By gallery features choirs from around the area, from the 1960s through to the 2000s.
The photos include church and school choirs, and some special events where singers got together to perform.
Can you spot any familiar faces in the line-ups?
Choirs are in the news at the moment because of concern over the tightening of Covid rules around singing indoors, with gatherings of amateur singers currently being restricted to just six.
The rules were tightened just a day after the reopening of indoor venues, and choir leaders have been expressing their concern and pressing for a rethink.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.