Published: 7:00 PM June 1, 2021

Have you sung in choirs around Suffolk over the years, or attended concerts featuring friends or family?

St Mary's Church Choir in Bury St Edmunds in April 1986 - Credit: Archant

Our latest Days Gone By gallery features choirs from around the area, from the 1960s through to the 2000s.

War time favourites from the choir at Landguard Fort open day in Felixstowe in 2005 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

The photos include church and school choirs, and some special events where singers got together to perform.

Members of the choir at St Mary-Le-Tower Church, Ipswich, in December 1966. - Credit: Archant

Can you spot any familiar faces in the line-ups?

The school choir at the Edgar Sewter School, Halesworth - Credit: Archant

Choirs are in the news at the moment because of concern over the tightening of Covid rules around singing indoors, with gatherings of amateur singers currently being restricted to just six.

St Cecilia's Girls Choir in Bury St Edmunds in December 1986 - Credit: Archant

The rules were tightened just a day after the reopening of indoor venues, and choir leaders have been expressing their concern and pressing for a rethink.

Waterside Works male voice choir pictured in Ipswich, in February 1971 - Credit: Archant

The choir at Sprites Junior School, Ipswich, with their Suffolk Music Festival certificate of distinction in October 1980 - Credit: Archant



