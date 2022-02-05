Community hall that starred in hit BBC TV show demolished

Gallery

Standing at the heart of the community for the last 130 years, St Michael's Rooms in Framlingham has now been demolished.

A £1.2million project to replace the centre with a more modern and accessible building is now well underway, with the new building expected to be finished in about 10 months.

Castle Community Rooms is the name of the new hall that will be built on the site, which will feature a large hall with a vaulted ceiling and glazed atrium entrance with church and churchyard views.

Further spaces include a meeting room, office, kitchen, store and toilets grouped either side of the hall.

Framlingham's St Michael's Rooms has now been demolished - Credit: Adrian Morgan

St Michael's Rooms was made famous in the BBC series Detectorists, where it was home to Danebury Metal Detecting Club.

Fans of the show have been known to make pilgrimages to Framlingham in order to see the building.

Work will now start on laying the foundations for the new building.

Framlingham's St Michael's Rooms has now been demolished - Credit: Adrian Morgan

Framlingham's St Michael's Rooms has now been demolished - Credit: Adrian Morgan

Framlingham's St Michael's Rooms has now been demolished - Credit: Wendy Phelan

Framlingham's St Michael's Rooms has now been demolished - Credit: Adrian Morgan

Framlingham's St Michael's Rooms has now been demolished - Credit: Adrian Morgan



