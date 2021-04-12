News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Going for gold - memories of Duke of Edinburgh Awards in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM April 12, 2021   
Felixstowe High School pupils who were completing the gold stage of the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme in July 1971

Felixstowe High School pupils who were completing the gold stage of the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme in July 1971 - Credit: Archant

Did you take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme in Suffolk as a youngster?

A Duke of Edinburgh awards presentation at Woodbridge in September 1975

A Duke of Edinburgh awards presentation at Woodbridge in September 1975 - Credit: Archant

The sad news of Prince Philip's death has brought back memories not only for those who actually met him, but also for those whose lives were touched by him in other ways. And that includes those who took part in the famous award scheme he founded.

Bobby Robson presenting Duke of Edinburgh awards in Ipswich in December 1978

Bobby Robson presenting Duke of Edinburgh awards in Ipswich in December 1978 - Credit: Archant

Our photo gallery shows just some of the Duke of Edinburgh award events held around Suffolk over the years.

Sir Alf Ramsey presenting Duke of Edinburgh awards at Wickham Market School in March 1982

Sir Alf Ramsey presenting Duke of Edinburgh awards at Wickham Market School in March 1982 - Credit: Archant

Legendary Ipswich Town and England managers Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson both took part in award presentations. 

The mayor of Woodbridge presents Duke of Edinburgh awards in June 1991

The mayor of Woodbridge presents Duke of Edinburgh awards in June 1991 - Credit: Archant

The award scheme, now known as the DofE, has encouraged millions of young people to take on challenges since it was set up in the 1950s.

Boys who received  Duke of Edinburgh Awards in Bury St Edmunds in October 1964

Boys who received Duke of Edinburgh Awards in Bury St Edmunds in October 1964 - Credit: Archant

Young people aged from 14 to 24 can take part in the scheme, at one of three progressive levels leading to a Bronze, Silver or Gold Award.

Thurleston High School pupils at a presentation of Duke of Edinburgh awards in March 1964

Thurleston High School pupils at a presentation of Duke of Edinburgh awards in March 1964 - Credit: Archant

The charity is now asking anyone who has been involved in the DofE over the years to visit DofE.org and share their memories.

Duke of Edinburgh awards at ICI in Stowmarket in February 1977

Duke of Edinburgh awards at ICI in Stowmarket in February 1977 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Nostalgia
Suffolk

