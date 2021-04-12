Published: 7:00 PM April 12, 2021

Did you take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme in Suffolk as a youngster?

The sad news of Prince Philip's death has brought back memories not only for those who actually met him, but also for those whose lives were touched by him in other ways. And that includes those who took part in the famous award scheme he founded.

Our photo gallery shows just some of the Duke of Edinburgh award events held around Suffolk over the years.

Legendary Ipswich Town and England managers Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson both took part in award presentations.

The award scheme, now known as the DofE, has encouraged millions of young people to take on challenges since it was set up in the 1950s.

Young people aged from 14 to 24 can take part in the scheme, at one of three progressive levels leading to a Bronze, Silver or Gold Award.

The charity is now asking anyone who has been involved in the DofE over the years to visit DofE.org and share their memories.

